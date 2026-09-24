Resign and Become Approver: Rahul Gandhi Advises CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while addressing a Press Conference Thursday September 24, 2026 advised Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to resign and become an approver

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a Press Conference Thursday September 24, 2026 advised Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to resign and become an approver against deshdrohis and traitors.

“What is going is treason. The two members of the Election Commission have understood this. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should also realize this, resign and become approver against the traitors”, Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the media at Congress Headquarters Indira Bhawan.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing the Special Press Conference a day after The Indian Express in an exclusive story revealed the rift between the there members of the Election Commission of India.

The Indian Express in its report claimed that two EC members registered their dissents and raises objections over the functioning of the Chief Election Commission of India.

“We have ample proof of what’s going on in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will be investigated for what they are doing to this country”, Rahul Gandhi said.

Sharing the date and time of his earlier press conferences, Rahul Gandhi said the two member of the Election Commissioners started raising objections after his Haryana vote chori press conference in November 2025.

Rahul Gandhi said vote chori is being done using both the ways – one directly by deletion and addition of names in electoral rolls and the other is using Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs).

Rahul Gandhi also said that the deletion and addition on names from the electoral roll through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) started after the vote chori in elections after the elections was exposed.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha election was completely fake. The elections before that were also completely fake. Even in the assembly elections, there was rigging", Rahul said.

"Gyanesh Kumar was chosen by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. And now two Election Commissioners are saying that he is responsible for the chaos and the damage that has taken place in our voting system", Rahul Gandhi said.

“We are living under a situation which the country had never seen before. The Congress Party has fought in the Freedom Struggle.

"Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have attacked and destroyed the democratic architecture of India. If they think, they can get away with this… Never… It will not happen. Today, tomorrow or day after tomorrow… They will be required to answer”, he said.

“It is our sacred duty to protect the constitution of India”, Rahul Gandhi said.

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