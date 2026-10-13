Saudi Arabia’s Houthi Trap

Saudi Arabia’s renewed confrontation with Yemen’s Houthis exposes the limits of air power against a resilient movement rooted in local politics, terrain and ideology

Saudi Arabia’s renewed confrontation with Yemen’s Houthis exposes the limits of air power against a resilient movement rooted in local politics, terrain and ideology. Led by Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the group can threaten airports and shipping at relatively low cost, leaving Riyadh to weigh retaliation against escalation, civilian harm and another open-ended war.

Saudi Arabia entered Yemen’s war in 2015 intending to restore the internationally recognised government and prevent a hostile movement from consolidating power on its southern border. Years of air strikes, blockade and coalition warfare did not achieve that objective.

Now, reports of renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi airports and maritime traffic point to a dangerous reversal: the kingdom is again confronting an adversary it has struggled to deter, while the prospect of decisive victory remains remote.

The immediate stakes are high. A regional conflict that had quieted after a UN-mediated truce in 2022 has intensified, with the Houthis striking Saudi targets and commercial vessels near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital passage between the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the movement’s leader since 2004, is the younger brother of Hussein al-Houthi, who founded the movement. The group, known as Ansar Allah, emerged in Yemen’s northern Saada region among Zaydi Shia communities. Its rise was shaped by local grievances, opposition to the central government and conflict with Sunni-Salafi influence, not simply by direction from Iran.

Al-Houthi became the movement’s central political, religious and military figure after his brother’s death. The UN Security Council’s sanctions summary says Houthi forces captured Sanaa in September 2014 and attempted to replace Yemen’s government the following January.

Houthi Ideology

The movement’s ideology combines Zaydi religious identity, Yemeni nationalism and a broader language of resistance to the United States and Israel. Its leaders present their struggle as defence against foreign intervention and oppression, and have used support for Palestinians to amplify their regional profile.

That framing can resonate well beyond Yemen, but it also simplifies complex political conflicts into a civilisational confrontation. Analysts have noted that Houthi messaging often invokes Islam broadly, while the movement’s particular religious roots are Zaydi; its rhetoric has also included antisemitic tropes. Neither its political claims nor its actions should be treated as representative of Islam or of Yemenis as a whole.

Military Campaign

Saudi Arabia’s military advantage has not translated into control on the ground. The Houthis operate from rugged northern highlands, maintain networks embedded in local communities and have developed experience in insurgency and asymmetric warfare. Missiles and drones allow them to threaten distant infrastructure without matching the kingdom’s conventional forces.

Even when Saudi air defences intercept attacks, the costs of constant vigilance, disruption and uncertainty remain. A technically superior military can destroy launch sites, but it cannot readily identify every weapon, prevent every launch or impose a political settlement from the air.

A Quagmire for Saudi Arabia

That mismatch has helped pull Riyadh into a quagmire. The initial intervention was meant to be limited and decisive; instead, it became a prolonged conflict with shifting alliances, high civilian costs and no clear military end-state. Air power and blockade could impose pressure, but they also risked deepening the grievances the Houthis used to recruit and mobilise.

Saudi leaders face a familiar dilemma: Escalate and risk retaliation against airports, energy assets and shipping, or seek accommodation that could leave the Houthis entrenched and powerful. Analysts quoted in recent coverage describe both choices as difficult, particularly after attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The costs extend beyond the battlefield. Yemen’s population has endured years of displacement, food insecurity and damaged health services. The renewed fighting threatens to compound an already severe humanitarian crisis. Maritime attacks also carry consequences well beyond Yemen: the Bab al-Mandab route connects shipping between Europe and Asia, and disruption can raise insurance and transport costs, delay goods and unsettle energy markets.

The Houthis’ ability to turn a domestic war into a threat to international commerce gives them leverage disproportionate to their conventional military strength.

Regional politics further complicate Saudi calculations. Iran’s relationship with the Houthis offers Tehran an opportunity to pressure a rival and extend its influence, though the movement has its own Yemeni roots and interests; describing it simply as an Iranian proxy misses that agency.

Saudi Arabia’s renewed campaign also tests its partnerships. Previously France and Britain had offered military support, while the United States had reportedly avoided direct involvement and cancelled planned strikes amid competing military demands. Riyadh may receive help to defend infrastructure, but external partners have little appetite for being drawn into another open-ended campaign.

Religious Dimension

The religious dimension requires care, especially when comparing Yemen with Syria. Islam does not prescribe a single interpretation of either conflict, nor can either war be reduced to a Sunni–Shia struggle.

In Yemen, Zaydi identity matters historically and politically, but the conflict also involves state collapse, regional intervention, local power struggles and competing visions of government.

In Syria, the uprising and ensuing civil war involved a different mix of actors: Government forces, opposition factions, Kurdish-led groups, jihadist organisations and foreign powers. Sectarian identities were politicised and exploited, but they do not explain every participant’s aims or the war’s origins.

Islamic concepts such as jihad are interpreted in diverse ways across Muslim traditions. They may refer to spiritual struggle, defence against aggression or, in some political movements, armed resistance; claims to religious legitimacy remain contested.

It is therefore inaccurate to label the Yemen or Syria wars “Islamic wars” as though Muslims share one position or the conflicts have a single religious cause. Religious language can mobilise supporters and legitimise violence, but it does not settle whether a particular act is lawful or just. That assessment depends on interpretation, circumstances and the rules governing civilian protection-not on a faction’s claim to speak for Islam.

For Saudi Arabia, the central lesson is strategic rather than theological: Military superiority cannot by itself resolve a conflict in which an adversary is locally entrenched, politically adaptive and capable of imposing costs across borders.

A renewed bombing campaign might weaken Houthi capabilities, but it could also invite further strikes and revive the cycle that Riyadh has spent years trying to escape. A durable outcome will require negotiations that address Yemen’s political fragmentation, security concerns and humanitarian needs-not simply a contest over who can strike harder.

[The writer, Asad Mirza, is Delhi based writer and journalist.]

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