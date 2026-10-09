Now Muslim bouncers barred from providing security to Hindu revelers

An agency that supplies bouncers to private events to maintain security has alleged that an organizer of a Dandiya event in Hyderabad has asked not to provide Muslim bouncers to their event

Hyderabad: An agency that supplies bouncers to private events to maintain security has alleged that an organizer of a Dandiya event in Hyderabad has asked not to provide Muslim bouncers to their event.

In the backdrop of earlier incidents of boycott calls against Muslims, the report that bouncers from the community cannot provide security to Hindu revelers who are partying if goes unnoticed is disturbing.

Bouncers are normally male bodybuilders who overlook the security where males and females are dancing and partying. They are over six feet in height and endowed with a well-built physique. They are normally seen in discotheques and night clubs to maintain peace on the dance floor among the revelers. They stand in the crowd but are indifferent towards the people and get into action only when there is any problem.

Agency seeks action against the boycott call

An agency in Hyderabad that supplies bouncers held a press conference claiming that some event organisers in the city have asked not to send Muslim bouncers for their Dandiya celebrations.

The representative of the agency said that the religious grounds seem to be the plausible reason because they fear the Hindu girls may get attracted to the Muslim bouncers due to their physical build.

The agency has urged the Telangana government to take action against those event organizers who allegedly refuse to give work to Muslim bouncers, as this amounts to inciting enmities among religions. The representative of the agency said that security jobs should not be denied based on religion.

“Thousands of Hindu and Muslim bouncers across Telangana depend on security work for their livelihood, and they need to be assessed on professional standards rather than religion,” the representatives said.

The representatives alleged that the practice of excluding Muslim bouncers has intensified in recent times. He cited Telangana Bajrang Dal convener Siva Ramulu, who publicly asked the Dandiya organizers not to employ Muslims during Navratri celebrations.

Asaduddin Owaisi reacts

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has jumped into the controversy, criticizing the alleged boycotts of Muslim bouncers. He asked the police to take strict action against those spreading communal divide.

This is not a surprise development but has to be seen as part of the sinister campaign by the Hindutva elements to rob the Muslims of their livelihood. This was seen during the Kumbh Mela, where no Muslim stalls were allowed to be set up. Even during the Kanwar yatra that originated from UP, the stalls set up by the Muslims were removed.

The news about bouncers being discriminated against based on religion is part of the sinister project by the Hindutva elements of “othering” the Muslims.

This toxic ideology has gone into the veins of common Indians beginning from 2014 that’s’ under the BJP rule. This is a sad commentary on India that’s dying a slow death, watched by all the Indians.

[The writer Syed Ali Mujtaba is a Journalist and Author based in Chennai. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com.]

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