Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Death Toll 19

The death toll in Kolkata Durga Puja stampede has increased to 19 whereas 25 others, who have been injured in the tragic incident, are getting treatment in local hospitals.

Kolkata: The death toll in Kolkata Durga Puja stampede has increased to 19 whereas 25 others, who have been injured in the tragic incident, are getting treatment in local hospitals.

Majority of the victims are women and children.

The accident took place around 07:40 PM Saturday October 17, 2026 in the Girish Park police station area amid heavy rain and massive holiday crowds.

Authorities and eyewitnesses said the stampede was the result of a sudden downpour that forced outside pandal-hoppers to rush forward to seek shelter.

Commotion erupted when an announcement over the microphone warned that the structure could collapse, triggering panic.

People fell on the road near the exit gate, leading to a fatal crowd surge.

Compensations announced

The state government in West Bengal has announced a ₹25 lakh ex-gratia payment and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased victim, alongside ₹5 lakh for the injured.

The Union Government in Delhi has announced an additional ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

The authorities said all the injured have been admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, and R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and detained 14 people, including the Chorbagan puja organizers.

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