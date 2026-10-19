Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th 2027 Exam Pattern Changed

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the board exam pattern of Classes 10th and 12th along with that of Classes 9th and 11th effective 2026-27

2027 Board Exams Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the board exam pattern of Classes 10th and 12th along with that of Classes 9th and 11th effective 2026-27.

Under the revised pattern and new exam scheme, students appearing in the upcoming annual exams conducted for classes 9th to 12th will no longer get internal choices in two-mark questions in the main subjects. Internal choices will continue in 3-mark and 4-mark questions in the main subjects, the Madhya Pradesh Education Board said in a notification dated October 15, 2026.

The MP board has also introduced internal choices in 5-mark and 7-mark questions for subjects offered under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

The new exam pattern distinguishes between main subjects and NSQF subjects. Students should, therefore, check the question-paper format prescribed for their respective subjects instead of assuming that the same internal-choice rules apply across all papers.

The detailed notification can be accessed and downloaded from the Madhya Pradesh education board's official website "mpbse.nic.in".

2027 Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Time Table

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has already announced the exam dates of classes 10th and 12th.

As per the time table released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Class 10 board exams in 2027 will be held from February 24 to March 18, 2027.

On the other hand, the MP Board Class 12th main theory exams will be held from February 17 to March 19, 2027.

Students should note that the Class 10th and 12th board exams 2027 in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single shift from 09.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education had conducted the High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric exam from February 11 to March 2, 2026, On the other hand, Class 12th or Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams were held from February 10 to March 7, 2026. The results of both the exams were announced on April 15, 2026.

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