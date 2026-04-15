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MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 Out: Check Full List of Toppers

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 and High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric results 2026 along with the Merit List and names of toppers on its official website mpresults.nic.in

Wednesday April 15, 2026 2:00 PM, ummid.com News Network

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 Out: Check Full List of Toppers

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 and High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric results 2026 along with the Merit List and names of toppers on its official website mpresults.nic.in.

The MP board registered overall pass percentage of 73.42% in Class 10 HSc and 76.01% in Class 12th HSSC. This is the best performance in the last 16 years, the board said.

The MP board Class 10th and 12th results were announced today at a press conference addressed by the State Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also released the MPBSE 10th and 12th Merit Lists and names of toppers.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education had conducted the High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric exam from February 11 to March 2, 2026, On the other hand, Class 12th or Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams were held from February 10 to March 7, 2026.

MPBSE Class 10th Toppers 2026

MPBSE Class 12th Toppers 2026

MPBSE 10th 2026 Exam: Overall Pass Percentage

MPBSE 12th 2026 Exam: Overall Pass Percentage

Websites to Check MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2026

The MP board Classes 10th and 12th results are available for download on the official as well as affiliated websites.

The MP 10th and 12th results are also available on DigiLocker and other apps. Students should note that along with the board exam results, Madhya Pradesh board also releases Merit List and List of Toppers.

How to Check MP board Class 12 HSSC Results 2026

Steps to Check MP board Class 10 HSC Results 2026

MP Board Previous Year Toppers

In 2025, Class 10 board exams in Madhya Pradesh were held from February 27 to March 19, 2025, and the result was declared on May 06, 2025. Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli, Ayush Dwivedi from Rewa and Shezah Fatima from Jabalpur had bagged the top 3 ranks in MP Class 10th 2025 board exams.

On the other hand, MP Class 12 Inter exams last year were held from February 25 to March 25, 2025, and the result was announced on May 06, 2025. Priyal Dwivedi of Satna district had topped the Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary (HSSC) Class 12 Inter exam in 2025.

In 2024, the MP board had registered a pass percentage of 64.49% in Class 12 board exams. In the MP board Class 10 exam 2024, the state had registered an overall pass percentage of 58.10%.

In 2023, the MP Board Class 12 Exams were held from March 2 to April 01, 2023, at various test centers across the state. The overall pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 51.91% and that of the girls stood at 58.69%.

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