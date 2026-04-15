MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 Out: Check Full List of Toppers

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 and High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric results 2026 along with the Merit List and names of toppers on its official website mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 and High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric results 2026 along with the Merit List and names of toppers on its official website mpresults.nic.in.

The MP board registered overall pass percentage of 73.42% in Class 10 HSc and 76.01% in Class 12th HSSC. This is the best performance in the last 16 years, the board said.

The MP board Class 10th and 12th results were announced today at a press conference addressed by the State Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also released the MPBSE 10th and 12th Merit Lists and names of toppers.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education had conducted the High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric exam from February 11 to March 2, 2026, On the other hand, Class 12th or Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams were held from February 10 to March 7, 2026.

MPBSE Class 10th Toppers 2026

Pratibha Singh Solanki has scored 499 marks out of 500

Abhay Gupta scored 498 marks out of 500

Akshara Ghodeshwar scored 498 marks out of 500

Himanshi Dhakad scored 497 marks out of 500

Shivam Bopche scored 497 marks out of 500

Yogendra Singh Parmar scored 497 marks out of 500

Nikita Farkase scored 497 marks out of 500

Avanish Kumar Nai scored 497 marks out of 500

Arjun Singh Rajpoot scored 497 marks out of 500

Ananya Verma scored 497 marks out of 500

MPBSE Class 12th Toppers 2026

Khushi Rai has scored 494 marks out of 500 marks

Chandni Vishwakarma scored 494 marks out of 500 marks

Durga Prasad Rai has scored 494 marks

Rambhuvan Vishwakarma scored 494 marks

Vinod Prajapati scored 493 marks

Lalaram Kushwah scored 493 marks

Rajeshwar Singh Rajawat scored 493 marks

Sandeep Kumawat scored 492 marks

Mahendra Sharma scored 491 marks

Vijay Gurjar scored 491 marks

Neeraj Purwar scored 491 marks

Ramkumar has scored 490 marks

MPBSE 10th 2026 Exam: Overall Pass Percentage

Around 9.07 lakh students from different districts of Madhya Pradesh had appeared in the 2026 Class 10 board exams

The state registered an overall pass percentage of 73.42%

Pass percentage of girl students: 77.52%

Pass percentage of boys: 70.31%

Pass percentage of government schools: 76.80%

4,31,464 students achieved 1st division, followed by 1,45,772 in 2nd division



MPBSE 10th Topper 2026: Pratibha Singh Solanki

MPBSE 12th 2026 Exam: Overall Pass Percentage

A total of 6,89,746 students appeared, including 613,634 regular and 76,112 self-study candidatesin the 12th board exam 2026

The state registered an overall pass percentage of 76.01% in MPBSE 12th board exam 2026

Pass percentage of girl students: 79.41%

Pass percentage of boys:

MPBSE 12th Topper 2026: Durga Prasad Rai and Rambhuvan Vishwakarma

Out of 221 students in the merit list, 158 are girls and 63 are boys

Around 79% students secured first division

Jhabua district recorded the highest pass percentage at 93.23, followed by Anuppur at 93.04%.

A total of 1,99,599 candidates have been declared failed

The second chance or improvement examination will commence from May 7, 2026

Websites to Check MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2026

The MP board Classes 10th and 12th results are available for download on the official as well as affiliated websites.

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

www.mpresults.nic.in

results.mpeducation.net

mpbse.nic.in

The MP 10th and 12th results are also available on DigiLocker and other apps. Students should note that along with the board exam results, Madhya Pradesh board also releases Merit List and List of Toppers.

How to Check MP board Class 12 HSSC Results 2026

Go official MPBSE official website: " mpresults.nic.in ".

". Click on 'HSSC (Class 12th) Exam Result 2026'.

Enter roll number and name.

Click on "Submit".

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Save the results and take a print out for further reference.

Steps to Check MP board Class 10 HSC Results 2026



Go official MPBSE official website: " mpresults.nic.in ".

". Click on 'HSC (Class 10th) Exam Result 2026'.

Enter roll number and name.

Click on "Submit".

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Save the results and take a print out for further reference.

MP Board Previous Year Toppers

In 2025, Class 10 board exams in Madhya Pradesh were held from February 27 to March 19, 2025, and the result was declared on May 06, 2025. Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli, Ayush Dwivedi from Rewa and Shezah Fatima from Jabalpur had bagged the top 3 ranks in MP Class 10th 2025 board exams.

On the other hand, MP Class 12 Inter exams last year were held from February 25 to March 25, 2025, and the result was announced on May 06, 2025. Priyal Dwivedi of Satna district had topped the Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary (HSSC) Class 12 Inter exam in 2025.

In 2024, the MP board had registered a pass percentage of 64.49% in Class 12 board exams. In the MP board Class 10 exam 2024 , the state had registered an overall pass percentage of 58.10%.

In 2023, the MP Board Class 12 Exams were held from March 2 to April 01, 2023, at various test centers across the state. The overall pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 51.91% and that of the girls stood at 58.69%.

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