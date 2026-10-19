Now, 125-yr-old Race Course Mosque in Delhi faces demolition

In another testing moment for the Indian Muslims, a 125-years-old mosque near PM House in New Delhi, famous as Race Course Masjid , is facing demolition

New Delhi: In another testing moment for the Indian Muslims, a 125-years-old mosque near PM House in New Delhi, famous as Race Course Masjid , is facing demolition.

Located near the Prime Minister’s official residence, the historic Masjid is registered under Waqf. It has the capacity of around 800 worshippers.

On October 08, 2026 the local authorities have cut the electricity and water connections of the mosque and have also imposed restrictions on the movement of worshippers, the Imam of the Masjid said.

“The local authorities of the Central Government's Land and Development Office (L&DO) department while demolishing the jhuggis near the mosque and Safdar Jung Tomb have also cut the water and electricity connections of the Masjid”, Masjid Imam Maulana Haroon said.

“The Masjid is regularly paying the electricity bills and water charges, and there are no dues or arrears against the mosque. Despite the connections were cut”, he said.

He also said that the mosque is currently in complete dark and do not even have drinking water.

He said that he had repeatedly complained to the Delhi Waqf Board, but no action has been taken to restore the connections.

‘Mosque could be demolished next week’

The leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former MLA, Amantaullah Khan, in a social media post said the Masjid could be demolished in the next week.

“I have been told by Maulana Haroon, the Imam of the Race Course Mosque, that the Land and Development Office (L&DO) is planning to demolish the mosque in coming days”, he wrote.

Khan said the mosque has pre-Independent India history and has also been enlisted by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its heritage list.

Maulana Haroon, who is serving as Imam at the historic mosque since last more than 40 years, also said that he had filed a petition in the court. “The petition was dismissed on the ground that since the mosque is registered under Waqf, any petition should be filed by the Waqf Board.”

"Is it a reign of thugs?"

The threat of demolition to the Race Course mosque comes over a months after a historic mosque in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh was razed to ground in the week hours on September 06, 2026, and a portion of another historic masjid in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was demolished by the local authorities.

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Delhi State President, Shoaib Jamai, while slamming the threat to the mosque asked whether we are living in a reign of thugs.

"A conspiracy to demolish another mosque in Delhi. The mosque located on Race Course Road is registered in the 1977 Gazette Notification. The BJP government's evil eye on a 125-year-old mosque. An official arrives and leaves after threatening that the mosque will be demolished within a week. Is it a reign of thugs? Saharanpur Part 3?" he asked in a post on X.

In a related development, a delegation of Jamiat Ulama Hind Monday met Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju, and expressed concerns over the treat to the Race Course Mosque.

The Jamiat members also appealed Rijiju to issue immediate order to restore electricity and water connections, and facilitate smooth movement of worshippers for daily prayers inside the mosque.

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