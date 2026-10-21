Watch: He waited 10 years to call Adhan in Masjid Nabawi. Then this happened

This is the story of Sheikh Muhammad Marwan Qassaas, the youngest Muadhin of Masjid An Nabawi, who waited 10 long years for the appointment on the coveted post

He waited 10 long years to call Adhan in Masjid An Nabawi – The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah al Munawwarah, since the moment he applied for it.

And when he was finally appointed as one of the Muadhins at Masjid An Nabawi and called the first Adhan, he was so overwhelmed by emotions that…

Rest all is a history.

This is the story of Sheikh Muhammad Marwan Qassaas.

Sheikh Muhammad Marwan Qassaas was born in Madinah al Munawwarah in 1992. He had memorized the Holy Quran in his early age, and wished to become a Muadhin at Masjid An Nabawi – The Prophet’s Mosque in the Holy City of Madinah Al Munawwarah.

Talking to Haramain Archives about his endeavor, Sheikh Muhammad Marwan Qassaas said he first applied for the post in the year 1429 AH (around 2008).

“In fact, I waited for 10 years until Allah honored me with this matter”, he said.

“During these ten years, I frequently renewed my portfolio… Adding new educational courses along with professional certifications that had great impact”, he said.

His efforts bore fruits after ten long years and he finally received the good news of his appointment as the Muadhin of Masjid An Nabawi.

And, who gave him this good news?

Sheikh Abdur Rahman Al Suadais – One of the Imams of The Grand Mosque in Makkah and The President of The General Administration of The Two Holy Mosques.

“The good news was brought to me by His Eminence Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais. It was a moment that I cannot describe in words”, he said.

This was in 2018.

At the age of just 26, Sheikh Muhammad Marwan Qassaas was the youngest Muadhin of Masjid An Nabawi.

Sheikh Muhammad Marwan Qassaas’s First Adhan

Sheikh Muhammad Marwan Qassaas’s first Adhan in Masjid An Nabawi was the First Call to Fajr Prayer.

Giving more details, he said, “A day before the Adhan, I abstained from eating for about 5 to 10 hours… because, as long as the stomach is empty, the performance is clear.”

Haramain Archives has also shared Sheikh Muhammad Marwan Qassaas’s first Adhan in Masjid An Nabawi.

The video shows Sheikh Muhammad Marwan Qassaas overwhelmed by emotions while delivering the Adhan, and unable to hold his tears.

After completing the task, Sheikh Muhammad Marwan Qassaas raised his hands in supplication with tears rolling down his cheeks. And, then he bowed down in Prostration of

Gratitude in order to thank Allah, The Almighty, for the honor He has bestowed upon him.

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The First School of Adhan

He also recalled how the first school of Adhan was established at the precincts of Masjid An Nabawi by the noble companion of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) Bilal ibn Rabah.

“From that moment, The City’s Call to Prayer, Adhan, acquired a special quality. A melodious sound and a range that evokes a journey towards the sky, and a tone devoid of harshness, the Muadhins of Madinah carried the trust of this noble sentiment”, he said.

“Every phrase that emanated from the Minarets of the Prophet’s Mosque is a recollection of the moment when the Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “Give us comfort with it (adhan) O Bilal”, he said.

He also explained how different Muadhins are given the task to give Adhan, and how harmony and coordination prevail between the Muadhins of the Masjid An Nabawi.

“There are two Muadhins given the task before every Salah – one main and the other backup and reserved Muadhin”, he said.

“We are asked to reach the mosque at least one hour before Adhan”, he added.

Sheikh Qassaas’s Advice to Muadhins

Sheikh Qassaas, who pursued extensive studies in Islamic jurisprudence at the Islamic University of Madinah, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Shariah followed by a Master’s degree in Fiqh (Islamic Jurisprudence), also have some advice for the Muadhins across the world.

“You should always drink warm beverages that do not affect voice”, he said.

Another important point is that you must get enough sleep.

“As it is said, sleep is the yeast of the voice”, he said.

“Psychological preparations and calm are also important before raising to call Adhan.

“I always say that there is nothing that affects the psyche and calms it except the remembrance of Allah… So, with a lot of Dhikr, Dua'a and recitation of the Holy Qur'an tranquility and peace descend on us”, he said.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Journalism Trainee at ummid.com.]

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