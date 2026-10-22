CA Inter Sept 2026 Result: Neel, Sakshi, Shruti Secure Top 3 Ranks

CA Inter September 2026 Result: Neel Rajesh Shah, Chandak Sakshi and Shruti V have topped the CA Inter September 2026 Exams the results of which wer announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today i.e. Thursday October 22, 2026.
Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai and Sakshi Chandak from Nashik have jointly secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the CA Inter September 2026 Exams obtaining a total of 502 marks which comes to 83.67%.
The All India Rank 2 (AIR 2) has been bagged by Shruti V who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Shruti has scored 492 out of the total 600 marks to bag the All India Rank 2 in the CA Inter September 2026 exams.
Prem Agarwal of Surat, Gujarat, who bagged a total of 490 marks, has secured the All India Rank 3 (AIR 3) in the CA Inter September 2026 exams.
The CA Inter exam of the latest edition was held from September 1 to 12, 2026. The CA Inter September 2026 Group I exams were conducted on September 1, 3, and 6, while the Group II exams were held on September 08, 10, and 12. The result of both the groups, along with the list of toppers, was released today.
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