CA Inter Sept 2026 Result: Neel, Sakshi, Shruti Secure Top 3 Ranks

Neel Rajesh Shah, Chandak Sakshi and Shruti V have topped the CA Inter September 2026 Exams the results of which wer announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today i.e. Thursday October 22, 2026

CA Inter September 2026 Result: Neel Rajesh Shah, Chandak Sakshi and Shruti V have topped the CA Inter September 2026 Exams the results of which wer announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today i.e. Thursday October 22, 2026.

Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai and Sakshi Chandak from Nashik have jointly secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the CA Inter September 2026 Exams obtaining a total of 502 marks which comes to 83.67%.

The All India Rank 2 (AIR 2) has been bagged by Shruti V who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Shruti has scored 492 out of the total 600 marks to bag the All India Rank 2 in the CA Inter September 2026 exams.

Prem Agarwal of Surat, Gujarat, who bagged a total of 490 marks, has secured the All India Rank 3 (AIR 3) in the CA Inter September 2026 exams.

CA Inter September 2026 Result Highlights

Out of 100,301 candidates who appeared in CA Inter Group 1, only 23,210 have cleared the exams with a pass percentage of 23.14%.

A total of 68,400 candidates had appeared in the CA Inter September 2026 Group II exam. Of them, 12,938 candidates have been declared passed, registering a pass rate of 18.92%.

As many as 38,339 candidates had appeared in the Group I and Group II both. Of them only 5,066 passed, recording a pass percentage of 13.21%.

The CA Inter exam of the latest edition was held from September 1 to 12, 2026. The CA Inter September 2026 Group I exams were conducted on September 1, 3, and 6, while the Group II exams were held on September 08, 10, and 12. The result of both the groups, along with the list of toppers, was released today.

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