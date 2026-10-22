‘Rattled’: U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar says after raids on her home

‘Rattled’: U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar said after raids on her home

Ilhan Omar, a member of the United States House of Representatives, said she has been rattled by the raids conducted by federal officers last week on her home in Washington DC.

Washington DC: Ilhan Omar, a member of the United States House of Representatives, said she has been rattled by the raids conducted by federal officers last week on her home in Washington DC.

Talking to MS Now Ilhan Omar, the first Somali American and first Muslim American woman member of the U.S. Congress , said she has been so rattled by the raids that she is planning to change her residence because of the embarssment she and her family are facing because of the highly publicized raid.

“Obviously, I can’t continue to live there,” she said.

“So we have to figure out where to move to because our address has been public, and with the death threats that I deal with, it’s no longer going to be feasible to be in that house and have my kids visiting off and on, having people track them”, she added.

Giving more details of the raids, the Minnesota Democrat said there were some 25 agents who knocked her door early in the morning on October 12, 2026.

She said she had returned home from traveling and was only asleep for 2 1/2 hours before she was awakened by agents “pounding on the doors” that day.

“You don’t show up to somebody’s house that early in the morning unless you’re trying to freak them out. And you know it obviously did freak all of us out,” Omar said.

Ilhan Omar DNA Sample

Omar said the federal agents seized her phone, an old phone, her youngest daughter’s old phone, her husband’s notebooks and a camera he had received from his uncle. She also said they took a Somali phrase book for children, which her husband was using to learn the language.

Reports from outlets like the New York Post state that anonymous sources claimed federal authorities obtained DNA evidence to test the biological relationship. Ilhan Omar, however, refuted these claims saying that the receipts from the federal search indicated agents did not take anything containing her DNA.

Omar arrived in the United States in March 1995 at the age of 12 after fleeing the civil war in Somalia and spending four years in a refugee camp in Kenya. She later became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000 at 17.

Questions, including by U.S. President Donald Trump, have been raised over the legality of her immigration to the United States. Trump had in fact last week publicly said Ilhan Omar will be sent back to Somalia, or even jailed, if any flaw is found in her immigration papers.

Ilhan Omar’s was raided weeks before the U.S. Mid Term Polls scheduled on November 03, 2026 with the results expected to rolling out soon after the polling is closed.

Ilhan Omar is the member of United States House of Representatives since 2018. She is seeking a re-election from Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, and is certain to retain the seat.

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