Watch: Muslims offer Friday Salah at Race Course Mosque amid demolition threat

Hundreds of Muslims today (October 23, 2026) offered Friday Salah (Friday Afternoon Prayers) at Race Course Mosque near Prime Minister’s official residence in New Delhi amid demolition threats

New Delhi: Hundreds of Muslims today (October 23, 2026) offered Friday Salah (Friday Afternoon Prayers) at Race Course Mosque near Prime Minister’s official residence in New Delhi amid demolition threats.

The local authorities of the Central Government's Land and Development Office (L&DO) had earlier cut the water and electricity connections of the mosque while clearing the area from jhuggis and jhopdis.

Today being Friday, Muslims turned in a large number to offer the Special Afternoon Prayers in the absence of water and electricity, and despite a very heavy deployment of police and security forces.

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Jummah Namaz were offered today at the Race Course Mosque in Delhi. https://t.co/EajwFUt7zE — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) October 23, 2026

Race Course Mosque Demolition Threat

Located near the Prime Minister’s official residence 7, Race Course, the historic Masjid is registered under Waqf. It has the capacity of around 800 worshippers.

On October 08, 2026 the local authorities have cut the electricity and water connections of the mosque and have also imposed restrictions on the movement of worshippers, the Imam of the Masjid said.

The leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former MLA, Amantaullah Khan, in a social media post said the Masjid could be demolished in the coming days .

“I have been told by Maulana Haroon, the Imam of the Race Course Mosque, that the Land and Development Office (L&DO) is planning to demolish the mosque in coming days”, he wote on X.

Maulana Haroon, who is serving as Imam at the historic mosque - a Grade II heritage structure inside the Race Course Club, since last more than 40 years, also said that he had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court for restoration of water and electricity connections.

The petition was, however, dismissed on the ground that the mosque is registered under Waqf, any petition should have been filed by the Waqf Board and not the Imam.

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