UP: SP candidates threatens to embrace Islam after alleging rigging in MLC polls



Dr Akash Agarwal, a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate contesting the Uttar Pradesh MLC elections from Agra teacher’s constituency, while alleging rigging in the poll process threatened to change his religion and convert to Islam

Agra: Dr Akash Agarwal, a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate contesting the Uttar Pradesh MLC elections from Agra teacher’s constituency, while alleging rigging in the poll process threatened to change his religion and convert to Islam.

Polling for the Agra graduate and teachers’ constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council was held on Friday October 23, 2026 with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) locked in a close contest ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Tension erupted in Fatehabad after an SP polling agent accused the BJP workers of assault, while SP candidate for the Agra teachers’ constituency, Dr Akash Agarwal, broke down before the media, alleging large scale irregularities, booth capturing and harassment of his supporters.

He alleged that some relatives of the rival candidate were involved in booth capturing the video of which has been sent to the commissioner

“My supporters have been harassed and randomly taken into custody. In reality, it appeared to me as if I am a terrorist from Pakistan… I would have withdraws from the contest if they had ‘informed’ us before us”, he said while talking to media.

“They can even frame me in false drug cases and put be in jail”, he said.

“I have been harassed by the protectors and followers of Sanatan … I don’t want to be in such a Sanatan anymore…

“Next month I will go to Shahi Eidgah Lucknow and change my religion and convert to Islam”, he said.

“One official told me you are an MLC not a god… So I want to tell this officer… I have changed my khuda… my god”, he said.

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उप्र व देश-दुनिया का संपूर्ण ‘अग्रवाल समाज’ ये आँसू देखकर बेहद आहत है। शिक्षक/स्नातक एमएलसी चुनाव में सपा के प्रत्याशी डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल जी को हराने के लिए भाजपाइयों, उनके संगी-साथियों व अधिकारियों ने मिलकर चुनावी घपलों की सारी हदें पार कर दीं, जिससे प्रताड़ित, दुखी व अपमानित होकर डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल जी एक ऐसा फ़ैसला लेने की घोषणा कर रहे हैं, जिससे उनकी तरह संपूर्ण ‘अग्रवाल समाज’ भी व्यथित हो गया है। समय आने पर हम डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल जी को यथोचित सम्मान और स्थान देकर संपूर्ण ‘अग्रवाल समाज’ के मान-सम्मान की पुनर्स्थापना करेंगे। चुनाव के लूटेरे इन दग़ाबाज़ भाजपाइयों और उनके संगी-साथियों की भ्रष्ट सत्ता अब और नहीं चलेगी। जनता अब इनकी जड़ में मट्ठा डाल देगी। भाजपा किसी की सगी नहीं है। हम डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल जी और संपूर्ण अग्रवाल समाज के साथ हैं। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 24, 2026

“Entire Agarwal Samaj hurt”

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav slammed the incident saying the entire “Agarwal samaj” has been hurt by what happened to Dr Akash Agarwal.

“The entire ‘Agarwal Samaj’ of Uttar Pradesh, and the country and world is deeply hurt upon witnessing these tears”, he wrote in a social media post while sharing the video of Dr Agarwal.

“In the teacher/graduate MLC elections, to defeat SP candidate Dr. Akash Agarwal ji, BJP members, their associates, and officials colluded to cross all limits of electoral malpractices, as a result of which, feeling tormented, distressed, and humiliated, Dr. Akash Agarwal ji has announced a decision so grave that the entire ‘Agarwal Samaj’ like him has been plunged into anguish.”, he added.

“The corrupt regime of these treacherous BJP looters and their cronies in the elections will no longer hold sway. The public will now curdle the milk at the very roots of these scoundrels. The BJP is no one’s own. We stand with Dr. Akash Agarwal ji and the entire Agarwal Samaj”, the Samajwadi Party Chief wrote.

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