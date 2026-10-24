Violent clashes in Jamia Millia Islamia over students’ union polls



Jamia Millia Islamia Saturday October 24, 2026 saw violent clashes between security guards and students protesting over students’ union elections

Jamia Millia Islamia: Jamia Millia Islamia Saturday October 24, 2026 saw violent clashes between security guards and students protesting over students’ union elections.

The clashes prompted the university administration to call of regular classes, announcing to switch to online mode.

The students are protesting, with some sitting on hunger strike, to press their demand of restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) - disbanded since 2006.

Clashes between the students and the university guards started after the latter tried to remove the tents where students were sitting on hunger strike.

Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Imran Masood had visited the campus to extend the party’s solidarity.

"Dictatorial"

Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi accused the two Congress leaders for “inciting trouble” on the campus.

Imran Pratapgarhi, a member of Rajya Sabha and Chief of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Minority Cell, accused the Jamia administration of being “dictatorial”.

“The Jamia administration, intimidated by the movement of Jamia's brave students, had to concede defeat in the face of the students' unity when it tried to forcibly remove the students who were on a hunger strike”, he said.

“The dictatorial Jamia administration will have to realize that this time, every attempt to intimidate the students will fail. If needed in support of the students, I will return to Jamia again”, he added.

Slamming the Jamia administration's use of force against students, Md Jawaid, Congress MP from Kishanganj, said, "Students deserve dialogue, not force. Jamia’s authorities must engage with students through respectful communication, upholding dignity and the right to peaceful dissent."

Besides switiching to online mode, the Jamia Millia Islamia administration also announced to close its Dr Zakir Husain Library and Old Library from Saturday, October 24, 2026, until further orders due to, what it said, security-related concerns on the university campus.



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