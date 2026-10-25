Houthis renewed missile attacks on Makkah, Madinah thwarted



The Saudi Civil Defense authorities Saturday October 24, 2026 intercepted and destroyed missiles fired by Houthis near the Holy Sites miles away from the two sacred cities Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah

Makkah al Mukarramah: The Saudi Civil Defense authorities Saturday October 24, 2026 intercepted and destroyed missiles fired by Houthis near the Holy Sites miles away from the two sacred cities Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah.

The interception of the two ballistic missiles resulted in parts of them falling in Wadi al-Maghmas in Makkah, and parts of the interception shrapnel in Al-Nuzha neighborhood in Jeddah Governorate, Wadi Jaleel in Taif Governorate, and Mustura Center in Rabigh Governorate.

“The response teams handled falling debris across several western localities, including Wadi Al-Mughammas in Makkah, the Al-Nuzha neighborhood in Jeddah, Wadi Jalil in Taif, and the Masturah Center in Rabigh”, the Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense said.

“Even the sacred feelings were not spared from the Houthi attacks... 23 kilometers away from the Sacred Mosque, parts of a Houthi ballistic missile fell after it was intercepted in Wadi al-Maghmas near the Arafat shrine”, the local news agencies said.

The Directorate also released the images of the intercepted missiles.

“Criminal Approach”

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sunday condemned repeated ballistic missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthis toward Makkah and Madinah, warning that the security and sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques remain a “red line that must not be breached.”

He said the persistent assaults reveal Houthis’ “criminal approach” and malicious intent toward Muslims and their sacred places, Arab News reported.

In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Sudais described the strikes as a flagrant violation of the Sharia law, which commands the protection of sacred sites, as well as an affront to international humanitarian norms.

On Sunday, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said the Saudi Civil Defense intercepted and destroyed armed drones targeting Riyadh region launched by Houthis.

The Saudi Civil Defense around 06.00 am Sunday sounded an alarm, warning of an “aerial threat” targeting Saudi capital Riyadh, followed by two loud blasts. Al-Maliki later announced that Coalition air defenses had downed a ballistic missile launched toward Riyadh city.

Riyadh Airport resumes operations

Meanwhile, despite the Houthi threats, Saudi Arabia has decided to re-open the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The Riyadh International airport was closed two weeks ago after Houthi strike on October 10, 2026 killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

Riyadh airport officials Sunday announced that Terminal 1 had reopened for domestic travel and Terminal 2 for international flights by national carriers, while advising passengers to confirm itineraries before departing for the airport.

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