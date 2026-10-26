Makkah Pact leaders in Tehran, Meet Iranian Leaders



In what is seen as a dramatic development in the Middle East geopolitics, Makkah Defence Pact leaders Monday October 26, 2026 landed in Tehran and held a prolonged meeting with the Iranian leaders

[Makkah Deal leaders in Tehran on Monday October 26, 2026.]

Tehran: In what is seen as a dramatic development in the Middle East geopolitics, Makkah Defence Pact leaders Monday October 26, 2026 landed in Tehran and held a prolonged meeting with the Iranian leaders.

The meeting was hosted by General Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Defense Forces of Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Head of the Turkish Intelligence Service his Excellency Ibrahim Kalin were the visiting guests who participated in the meeting.

From the Iranian side was led by the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Before the meeting, the Prince Khalid, Asim Munir and Ibrahim Kalin held a separate meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The leaders released a brief joint statement after the meeting.

“The first meeting of four regional countries was held today, 26 October 2026, in Tehran”, the statement said.

“The participants agreed to continue the dialogue to strengthen cooperation amongst the four regional countries, including for peace and security in the region”, the statement added without giving more details.

[The Iranian delegation meeting the Makkah Pact leaders on Monday October 26, 2026.]

However, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri Kani earlier in the day said that the visit by the senior Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish officials to Tehran “aims to promote regional security and draw on Iran’s defense experience during the 40-day war imposed by the United States and Israel.”

In a separate statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “The meeting in Tehran with senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan could lay the groundwork for a regional security framework based on the interests and decisions of countries in the region.”

He stated that the initiative was proposed during Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir’s visit to Tehran which Iran accepted.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan had earlier signed a defence deal , now famous as Makkah Defence Deal, in August.

Today’s meeting between the leaders of the Makkah Pact countries was held amidst the talks of Iran also joining in .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic