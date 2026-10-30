Meet Bhagyashree Vispute who takes Addl Charge as Commissioner Malegaon

Bhagyashree Dilip Vispute (IAS), currently serving as Dhule District Collector, has been given the Additional Charge as the Commissioner of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC)

Malegaon: Bhagyashree Dilip Vispute (IAS), currently serving as Dhule District Collector, has been given the Additional Charge as the Commissioner of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC).

“The additional charge of the vacant post of Commissioner, Malegaon Municipal Corporation is being entrusted to the District Collector, Dhule till further orders for administrative convenience”, a state government order dated October 30, 2026 and signed by Deputy Secretray, Priyanka Kulkarni, said.

“The District Collector, Dhule should take charge of the additional post of Commissioner, Malegaon Municipal Corporation and submit a compliance report to the government”, the order issued as per the direction of the Governor Maharashtra said.

Bhagyashree Vispute has been given the additional charge as Municipal Commissioner in Malegaon a day after Ravindra Jadhav, who was serving on the post, was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of corruption. Jadhav was due to retire from his post on October 31, 2026.

“Malegaon ki Beti”

Bhagyashree Vispute is Malegaon ki beti – the daughter of Malegaon. She was born (July 28, 1990) and grown up in Malegaon.

Dilip Vispute, Bhagyashree's father, is a jeweler, and still runs his jewelry shop in Malegaon.

Bhagyashree holds a B.Pharm degree from Pune University. She was a bright student, and before cracking the UPSC Civil Services exams in 2017 , she was the topper in all four years of the B Pharmacy exams.

Bhagyashree Vispute had cleared the UPSC Civil Services exams 2016 in her 3rd attempt.

Bhagyashree Vispute's postings so far

Bhagyashree Vispute was appointed District Collector and District Magistrate of Dhule in May 2025.

From July 2018 to June 2019, she served as Supernumerary Assistant Collector in Aurangabad Division, Amravati.

In July 2019, she was appointed as Assistant Secretary of Finance & Company Affairs Economic Affairs Asian Dev Bank (ADB) New Delhi. She served on the post till October 2019.

From October 2019 to October 2020, she was posted as Assistant Collector, Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Pandkarkawada, Amravati, and as Chief Executive Officer Zila Parishad, Buldhana (from October 2020 to February 2024).

Before appointed as Dhule Collector, Bhagyshree served as Chief Administrator (New Township), CIDCO, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar – erstwhile Aurangabad, from February 2024 to May 2025.

[All images taken from Bhagyashree Vispute's Instagram post.]

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