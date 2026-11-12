Meet Chand Parveen Shaikh, Mumbai Slum Girl Flying to USA for Higher Studies

Chand Parveen Shaikh, a Mumbai slum girl and daughter of a daily wage labourer, has secured admission in the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, and this has become possible because of the four-year Davis Scholarship worth US$311,176

Dreams are neither limited by poverty nor is success determined by one's family background. What truly matters is determination, hard work and access to opportunities. The inspiring journey of Chand Parveen Shaikh, who has risen from a small slum settlement in Mumbai to a prestigious university in the United States, perfectly illustrates this belief.

Daughter of never-visited school parents, Chand belongs to a family supported by her father's daily-wage labour. Having started her education at a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school, she has now secured admission in the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, USA, with a prestigious Davis Scholarship worth US$77,794 annually for four years. The total scholarship value is US$311,176, approximately ₹2.6 crore at the indicative exchange rate.

Her achievement is not merely an international university admission; it is a remarkable story of overcoming poverty through education, perseverance and determination.

From BMC School to American University

Chand began her educational journey at a BMC School in Abhyudaya Nagar, Cotton Green, Reay Road, Mumbai. Despite financial difficulties, she secured 91.60% in the 2024 SSC examination, and also qualified for the Maharashtra Government's Primary and Upper Primary Scholarship Examinations.

With the guidance and support of the Akanksha Foundation, she secured admission in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) at Mahindra United World College (UWC), Pune, receiving a scholarship of approximately ₹50 lakh under the Dare to Dream Scholarship.

Her subjects included History, Economics and English at Higher Level, along with Environmental Sciences, Mathematics and Hindi. She scored 37 out of 45 points in her final IB examinations.

In an exclusive interview with the writer, Chand said: "With the guidance of the Akanksha Foundation, I received tremendous support. I applied to five universities in the United States and, by the grace of Almighty, received admission offers from all five.”

“I have chosen the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, for the 2027–2031 undergraduate programme. I will pursue a Bachelor of Science in International Relations, Economics and Politics, with a minor in Environmental Sciences. I have received the UWC Davis Scholarship worth US$77,794 annually for four years. After completing my education, I hope to return to India and serve my country and community", she added.

A Young Author at the Age of Nine

Chand's creativity extends beyond academics. At just nine, she wrote a novel titled 'Stolen Childhood', using unused pages from old notebooks at home.

Inspired by the hardships she witnessed around her, the novel explored poverty, child labour and the loss of childhood among children living in Mumbai's slums.

She also wrote another short novel, 'The Last Balloon', addressing similar social issues. Financial constraints prevented both works from being published, but her early literary efforts reflect her imagination and sensitivity towards society.

Social Initiatives and Community Leadership

During her studies at UWC Pune, Chand founded 'Silsila Circle', a student initiative aimed at providing educational guidance, training and career opportunities to disadvantaged students.

Her contributions included:

Leading a team of 12 students.

Organising over 30 training and career-guidance sessions.

Connecting more than 30 high-school students with educational and professional opportunities.

Providing individual and group mathematics tutoring.

Mentoring seven students seeking admission to UWC.

Supporting the installation of streetlights outside Reay Road railway station for commuters, students and local vendors.

Women's Empowerment Project

With a US$2,000 grant received during 2024–2026, Chand launched a four-week pilot project in a Mumbai slum community to promote women's empowerment. The initiative involved:

Establishing a women's union.

Conducting health and financial-literacy workshops for over 70 women.

Distributing hygiene kits to more than 200 underprivileged women.

Creating awareness about healthcare, environmental hygiene and stress management.

The grant was awarded through a competitive UWC student initiative programme, reportedly having a selection rate of just 4%.

Research, Environmental Awareness and Social Work

Chand has also developed an interest in research, wildlife conservation and environmental advocacy.

Research and Environmental Work:

Research Intern at the Centre for Wildlife Studies, Bengaluru.

Worked under Dr. Ishika Ramakrishnan.

Contributed to research on human–Hoolock Gibbon interactions in Assam.

Assisted with ethnographic data, interview transcripts and research analysis.

Volunteered with Fridays for Future India.

Hosted an environmental awareness podcast episode.

Developed a three-month social media campaign involving videos, reels and posts, contributing to a threefold increase in audience engagement.

Community Service and Volunteering

Fundraising Intern with Muskurahat, supporting the education of orphaned children

Voluntary teaching of primary and middle-school students in Mumbai since 2021.

Conducted summer classes five days a week, following the Maharashtra State Board curriculum.

Language Proficiency and Additional Skills

Chand is proficient in English, Hindi, Urdu and Marathi, with basic knowledge of Maithili and Persian. She is also interested in learning German and Arabic.

Her additional skills include Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, research, data analysis, communication and digital content creation.

Her academic interests in International Relations, Economics, Politics and Environmental Sciences reflect her ambition to understand global challenges, social inequality, human rights and sustainable development.

The Sacrifices of a Labourer Father

Recalling her family's struggles, Chand said, "My parents are illiterate, but they have always understood the importance of education. My mother paid special attention to our studies, while my father worked hard to support the family and educate us.”

“Our ancestral home is in Supaul district of Bihar. My father migrated to Mumbai in search of better employment opportunities, leaving his hometown behind. Despite financial difficulties, limited income and inadequate facilities, he never compromised on our education", she added.

Chand lives with her family in a slum settlement in the Colaba Bandar–Darukhana area of Mumbai.

During a visit to her ancestral village, she also participated in a Centre of Resilience project involving the distribution of floating houses. The initiative addressed challenges similar to those that had compelled her father to migrate from his native place.

Her journey highlights the importance of parental sacrifice, encouragement and commitment to education, regardless of financial or educational background.

Chand's Message to Young Students

"At the prestigious educational institutions where I have studied, the representation of Muslims and students from backgrounds similar to mine is worryingly low. We must earn our place in such institutions through merit and ability”, she said in her message to young students.

"My former classmates at the BMC School were just as talented as I was. The difference, I believe, was not in their ability or motivation, but in their access to opportunities”, she said.

"The internet can help bridge this gap by making information and opportunities accessible to everyone. I encourage students to use the internet effectively, explore available opportunities and apply for scholarships and educational programmes", she added.

One Student's Achievement, A Thousand Children's Hope

Chand Parveen Shaikh's success story is an inspiring message for the government schools, educational institutions, voluntary organisations and societies. Mumbai's Municipal Schools have countless talented students who can achieve national and international recognition if provided with proper guidance, encouragement and opportunities.

From a modest BMC School to an American university, from writing novels at nine to leading community initiatives, Chand has demonstrated that poverty cannot define a person's potential.

Chand Parveen Shaikh's journey proves that talent exists everywhere; what every deserving child needs is an opportunity to shine.

[Interview by Shaikh Akhlaque Ahmed - a Career Counsellor and Columnist based in Mumbai, He can be reached via sakhlaque@ymail.com.]

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