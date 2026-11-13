4-day exhibition ‘The Woven Land’ inaugurated in Bhopal

The 4-day exhibition with the theme 'The Woven Land' opened in Bhopal provides an Opportunity to Explore the History, Education, Architecture, Agriculture, and Economic Contributions of Medieval India

[Bhopal Shahar Qazi Maulana Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi and Maulana Athar Habib Rehan, a teacher at the Taj-ul-Masajid Madrasa inaugurating four-day historic exhibition, organized under the aegis of the Indian History Forum in Bhopal.]

Bhopal: A four-day exhibition, organized under the aegis of the Indian History Forum at the Library Ground of Taj-ul-Masajid, Bhopal, was inaugurated on Thursday November 12, 2026 by the Bhopal Shahar Qazi Maulana Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi and Maulana Athar Habib Rehan, a teacher at the Taj-ul-Masajid Madrasa.

The exhibition will be open to the general public, students, researchers, history enthusiasts, and various educational institutions from November 13 to November 16, 2026.

Exhibition Theme

The central theme of the exhibition is “The Woven Land”. Its objective is to present the history of medieval India from a fresh perspective, highlighting the contributions of the Muslim community to the development of Indian civilization, as well as the mutual cooperation, cultural exchange and shared heritage among diverse communities.

The history of medieval India is presented in an engaging and informative manner through illustrations, historical documents, models, posters, info-graphics and other visual media. The exhibition is primarily divided into four thematic sections.

According to the organizers, it is essential to understand Indian history in its entirety. India’s civilization and culture have been shaped over centuries through mutual interaction, the exchange of knowledge, hard work, artistic skill, and the collective efforts of various communities.

This exhibition is an endeavor to present this shared heritage to the new generation.

[Farogh Ahmad Jami, Convener of Indian History Forum, explaining the exhibits displayed at the History Conference exhibition.]

A Special Appeal to the General Public

The Indian History Forum has invited all citizens of Bhopal—including intellectuals, historians, educators, students, social organizations, and anyone with an interest in history—to attend the historic exhibition being held at the Taj-ul-Masajid Library Ground from November 13 to 16, 2026.

Students and teachers from schools, colleges and educational institutions are especially encouraged to visit the exhibition in groups. This is an excellent opportunity to gain insight into various facets of India’s medieval history, including its intellectual and scientific pursuits, architectural heritage, agriculture, and economic development.

This exhibition is more than just a way to learn about the past; it serves as a significant opportunity to recognize India’s shared heritage, foster mutual understanding and acquaint future generations with their own history.

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