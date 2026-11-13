Harvard Digital Discovery launched for high school students worldwide

Harvard University Division of Continuing Education (DCE) has launched 'Harvard Digital Discovery', an online program that gives high school students worldwide a flexible way to explore college-level subjects and build skills for college and beyond

Cambridge: Harvard University Division of Continuing Education (DCE) has launched 'Harvard Digital Discovery', an online program that gives high school students worldwide a flexible way to explore college-level subjects and build skills for college and beyond.

The subscription-based program offers asynchronous courses students can take year-round, from anywhere in the world.

Harvard Digital Discovery has been designed for students still exploring what they want to study. It offers flexible, self-paced Harvard-developed courses including artificial intelligence, law, psychology, business, economics, and more. Students can explore a range of fields without committing to one or joining a traditional summer residential program.

"High school is a time of tremendous curiosity and possibility, but students are increasingly expected to make important decisions about their futures before they've had the opportunity to explore their interests," said Nancy Coleman, Ed.D., Dean of Harvard Extension School and Continuing Studies.

"Harvard Digital Discovery gives students the freedom to discover what excites them, learn from pre-eminent Harvard faculty, build confidence in their abilities, and develop skills that will serve them throughout their education", she added.

The program offers workshops on critical thinking, communication, time management, and resilience; academic webinars; and college preparation resources for students and families. Students who complete courses can earn digital badges recognizing their achievements.

"Bringing Harvard's tremendous intellectual breadth together with world class digital classes and college skill readiness is an amazing opportunity for young learners everywhere," said Vice Provost for Advances in Learning, Dustin Tingley, Ph.D.

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