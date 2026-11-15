BSE Odisha 10th HSC 2027 from March 12, Check Time Table

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released online the time table (datesheet) of Class 10 or Madhayama or High School Certificate (HSC) 2027 exams on its official website.

BSE Odisha 10th Time Table 2027: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released online the time table (datesheet) of Class 10 or Madhayama or High School Certificate (HSC) 2027 exams on its official website.

According to the 10th time table released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, the 2027 HSC or Class X or Madhayama exam will begin on March 12 and will continue till March 27, 2027.

Along with releasing the time table, the board in an official notification has also asked schools to fill and submit the online application forms for Class 10 HSC board examinations 2027 by Novermber 21, 2026.

"The last date to fill the application form is November 21", the notification says.

Odisha Class 10 Maths Paper on March 17

The Class 10 board examinations in Odisha will start with the First Language paper on March 12, followed by General Science on March 15, Mathematics on March 17, and the Third Language Visual Art practical examination to be conducted on March 18, 2027.

The 2027 board exam for Social Science paper will be held on March 19, followed by the Second Language paper on March 24. The second-language examination includes English, Hindi and other prescribed language options.

The Third Language examination for Hindi and Visual Art for hearing-impaired candidates will be held on March 25.

The examination will end on March 27, 2027 with the remaining Third Language papers and Vocational Trade theory examinations.

The vocational examinations cover subjects such as Information Technology, Retail, Tourism and Hospitality, Plumbing, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture and Healthcare, along with other approved vocational courses.

Steps to fill Odisha Class 10 (HSC) exam 2027 Application Form

Go to the official website: " bseodisha.ac.in "

" Click on the link provided to login to the site using the school ID and password

Fill in the required details in the fields provided

Click to submit

Odisha 10th Result 2026

The 2026 Class X exams were held from February 19 to March 02. The Odisha HSC results were announced on May 02, 2026 with the state registering an overall pass percentage of 95.33%.

The Odisha board had also conducted Supplementary or second chance Exam for the students who failed in 1 or 2 subjects. The result of the 2026 improvement exam was declared on August 12, 2026.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha.

It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes.

It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic