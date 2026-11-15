CSEET Oct 2026 Result Out: Check Full List of Toppers

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released today i.e. Sunday November 15, 2026 the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held in October 2026 along with the list of toppers

CSEET 2026 List of Toppers: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released today i.e. Sunday November 15, 2026 the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held in October 2026 along with the list of toppers.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India had conducted the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test on from October 01 to 06, 2026.

After successfully conducting the entrance test, the Institute declared the CSEET October 2026 Result and Merit List, along with the candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks today i.e. Sunday November 15, 2026 at 02:00 PM.

CSEET October 2026 List of Toppers

As per the CSEET Merit List released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India today, the toppers are:

Bhakti Sanjay Shah Abhimanyu Singh Rajpu Manjiree Josh Bhoomi Narwani Aanchal Thakur Dhruv Sen Ashwin Agarwal Vaishali Radheshyam Soni Akshita Bansal Om Govind Bhai Paryani Sarita Subhash Kadam Taniya Dineshkumar Kewalramani Yashika Aswani Dhruvi Kamlesh Zota Rishi Mundhra Ayushi Todi Akrati Awasthi Pragati Navalkishor Purohit Prachi Goyal Rishabh Malik Devanshi Atul Bhavsar Deeksha Rathore Vidisha Kishor Gabani Gargy Ganeshprasad Kamath Navpreet Kaur Shreya Shukla Sweety Singh Bhumika Gupta Akshara Pareek Jhanvee Kamlesh Gupta Bhavesh Bharat Purohit Durva Agarwal Rachita Vij Parishi Kalpeshbhai Panchal Aditi Vikas Somaiyya

The CSEET result, along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks, is available on the institute’s website “www.icsi.edu.

Steps, Link to Check CSEET October 2026 Result

Go to the ICSI official website: " www.icsi.edu "

" Click on the link on the homepage marked as "CSEET October 2026 Result"

Enter your registration number (or roll number) and date of birth along with the captcha code.

Click the "Submit" button to view your subject-wise marks.

Download and save the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for future reference (no physical copy will be mailed).

CSEET 2026 Answer Book

Candidates can also get the CSEET 2026 Answer Book. The CSEET Answer Book can be obtained via the SMASH Portal.

"A candidate, who wishes to Inspect* and/or obtain Certified Copy(ies) of his/her Answer Book(s) of any subject(s) of a particular examination, can apply through SMASH portal login account as per the prescribed procedure within 30 days from the date of declaration of the result", the ICSI said in a notification.

"The on-line facility for applying for Inspection or supply of Certified Copies of Answer Book(s) will be operative from Monday, the 16th November, 2026 from 00:01 hrs till Tuesday, the 15th December, 2026 up to 24:00 hrs", the institute said.

The fee for insepection of CSEET Answer Book is INR 450/- per subject, and to get certified copy of CSEET Answer Book is INR 500/- per subject, the candidates should note.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their result and score, can apply for verification of CSEET marks.

"The interested candidates can apply for verification of marks through SMASH portal login account as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ Rs. 250/- per subject (non-refundable)", the ICSI said.

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