CSEET Result Oct 2026 Today: Link, Steps to Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is releasing today i.e. Sunday November 15, 2026 the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held in October 2026

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is releasing today i.e. Sunday November 15, 2026 the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held in October 2026.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India had conducted the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test on from October 01 to 06, 2026.

After successfully conducting the entrance test, the Institute is now declaring its result the result along candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks today i.e. Sunday November 15, 2026 at 02:00 PM.

After declaration, the result and candidates’ score will be available on the official website, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India said.

“The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), October 2026 Session held from October 01 to 06, 2026 would be declared on Sunday, the 15th November 2026 at 02:00 P.M.” the ICSI said in a notification.

“The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be mode available on the institute’s website “www.icsi.edu”, it added.

Steps, Link to Check CSEET October 2026 Result

Go to the ICSI official website: " www.icsi.edu "

" Click on the link on the homepage marked as "CSEET October 2026 Result"

Enter your registration number (or roll number) and date of birth along with the captcha code.

Click the "Submit" button to view your subject-wise marks.

Download and save the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for future reference (no physical copy will be mailed).

CSEET 2026 Answer Book

Candidates can also get the CSEET 2026 Answer Book. The CSEET Answer Book can be obtained via the SMASH Portal.

"A candidate, who wishes to Inspect* and/or obtain Certified Copy(ies) of his/her Answer Book(s) of any subject(s) of a particular examination, can apply through SMASH portal login account as per the prescribed procedure within 30 days from the date of declaration of the result", the ICSI said in a notification.

"The on-line facility for applying for Inspection or supply of Certified Copies of Answer Book(s) will be operative from Monday, the 16th November, 2026 from 00:01 hrs till Tuesday, the 15th December, 2026 up to 24:00 hrs", the institute said.

The fee for insepection of CSEET Answer Book is INR 450/- per subject, and to get certified copy of CSEET Answer Book is INR 500/- per subject, the candidates should note.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their result and score, can apply for verification of CSEET marks.

"The interested candidates can apply for verification of marks through SMASH portal login account as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ Rs. 250/- per subject (non-refundable)", the ICSI said.

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