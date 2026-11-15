GATE 2026 Score Card Released: Link, Steps to Download

The Indian Institute of Guwahati has released on the official website 'goaps.iitg.ac.in' the scorecard and marks of the candidates who have cracked the GATE 2026 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering held in the year 2026.

GATE 2026 Scorecard: The Indian Institute of Guwahati has released on the official website 'goaps.iitg.ac.in' the scorecard and marks of the candidates who have cracked the GATE 2026 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering held in the year 2026.

The IIT Guwahati had conducted GATE 2026 exam for 30 papers on February 07, 08, 14, and 15, 2026.

After successfully conducting the GATE exam, IIT Guwahati - first released the answer keys, and later the GATE results.

The GATE 2026 result wad announced on March 19, 2026. The scorecard of the GATE 2026 exam, however, has been released on Friday March 27, 2026.

Steps to download GATE 2026 Scorecard

Go to the official website: " goaps.iitg.ac.in "

" Enter the Enrollment ID or valid Email ID

Enter the Password

Evaluate the arithmetic expression and enter the answer in the given blank space

Click on the "Login" button to go to the GATE Scorecard download page

The GATE 2026 scorecard has been issued to all the applicants who appeared for the exam. The candidates should note that theu were allowed to download GATE 2026 scorcard without any charges till May 31, 2026. Candidates who failed to download their GATE scorecard till this date can do so till December 31, 2026 by paying a fee of INR 500/- per paper.

About GATE Eaxm

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MoE scholarship/ assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

GATE Score Based Counselling

After downloading the scorecard from the login window, applicants are advised to check all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy, applicants are advised to contact the exam authorities for corrections.

Applicants can use the GATE score to register for the CCMT counselling. Candidates looking for admissions to M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. programs in NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and some IIITs and CFTIs based on the GATE score can complete the registration process.

Applicants can also use their GATE 2026 score to apply for the PSU recruitment. There are various PSUs that hire applicants based on the GATE score.

Meanwhile, IIT Madras is all set to conduct GATE 2027 on February 07, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. The GATE 2027 will be held in two shifts (Forenoon and Afternoon sessions) every day.

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