IBM unpacks its most advanced Quantum Computer

IBM, the University of Chicago, the State of Illinois, and Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) last week unpacked 'IBM Quantum System Two' in Chicago, IBM's first quantum computer in Illinois and the company's most advanced system available

[Photo of first IBM Quantum System Two in Illinois, now online and located at the University of Chicago’s Hyde Park Labs. (Image Credit: IBM)]

Chicago: IBM, the University of Chicago, the State of Illinois, and Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) last week unpacked 'IBM Quantum System Two' in Chicago, IBM's first quantum computer in Illinois and the company's most advanced system available.

Initially located at Hyde Park Labs and hosted by the University of Chicago, the system is fueled by IBM Quantum Nighthawk, the most powerful quantum chip IBM has ever built.

The new system aims to catalyze the state's robust ecosystem of scientists, universities, national laboratories, startups, and enterprises, many of whom are collaborating with IBM in Chicago within IQMP's National Quantum Algorithm Center (NQAC) to develop the next generation of algorithms and applications.

As the anchor system of NQAC, which was established in 2024 by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker with IBM as a leading member, the new quantum computer will ultimately be moved to IQMP, a first-of-its-kind campus in Chicago currently being built to develop and scale quantum technology and microelectronics innovation.

"IBM is proud to deploy our first quantum computer of IQMP — an IBM Quantum System Two. It can deliver scientifically useful results to organizations across the state of Illinois and beyond," said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM.

"As IBM's first quantum computer in Illinois, the system's deployment marks a milestone for Illinois' quantum community and builds on IBM's partnerships across the state as we expand quantum research across academia and industries", he added.

This new IBM Quantum System Two advances IBM's mission to bring useful quantum computing to the world and extends the company's commitment to advancing Illinois as a global epicenter for quantum innovation.

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