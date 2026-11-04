36 Muslims in race to win the 2026 US Midterm Elections

At least 36 Muslim-Americans of different countries of origin have either won or are leading in the 2026 U.S. Midterm elections counting for which is still under way.

2026 US Midterm Election Results: At least 36 Muslim-Americans of different countries of origin have either won or are leading in the 2026 U.S. Midterm elections counting for which is still under way.

The winners will serve in federal, state and local offices across the United States.

As many as eight Muslims – 1 Senate and 7 US House of Representatives, have been confirmed to be the winners in the US Mid Term Elections, whereas 26 others have won or are leading in state legislative races. Two Muslims have secured judicial and county offices, according to the Muslim Network TV.

List of American Muslims who won the 2026 U.S. Elections

Dr Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan) – U.S. Senate Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) – U.S. House of Representatives Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) - U.S. House of Representatives Lateefah Simon (California) - U.S. House of Representatives Andre Carson (Indiana) - U.S. House of Representatives Dr Adam Hamaway (New Jersey) - U.S. House of Representatives Darializa Avila Chevalier (New York) - U.S. House of Representatives Aisha Wahab (California) - U.S. House of Representatives

Incumbents and First Timers

Among the eight American Muslims, who have won the 2026 U.S. Mid Term Elections, 04 - Ilhan Omar , Rashida Tlaib, Lateefah Simon and Andre Carson, have retained their seats.

Among the other 04, Dr Abdul El-Sayed has won the U.S. Senate elections from Michigan. Dr El-Sayed will be the first Muslim to enter the Upper House of the U.S. Parliament as Senator.

Dr. Adam Hamawy, Gaza doctor and surgeon, won the Congressional race in New Jersey’s 12th District, becoming the state’s first Muslim member of the U.S. Congress. Dr Adam, the Army veteran and surgeon had volunteered on medical missions in Gaza in 2024 and 2025 is now serving as Congressman.

Darializa Avila Chevalier was reported among the winners in New York’s 13th District.

Aisha Wahab, the Afghan-American who entered Congress after an August special election , won a full term in California’s 14th District.

Other American Muslims on course to victory

In the Midwest, several Muslim candidates secured victories or established leads in state legislative contests.

Abbas Alawieh, Alabas Farhat and Jalal Abdallah were leading in Michigan legislative races, while Munira Abdullahi and Ismail Mohamed won their respective Ohio House contests.

State Rep. Nabeela Syed flipped a Republican-held Illinois State Senate seat, defeating appointed Sen. Darby Hills in the 26th District. Abdelnasser Rashid was projected to retain his seat in the Illinois House. Mariam Saad Bazzi was also among the leading candidates in Michigan’s Court of Appeals election.

Minnesota saw victories by state lawmakers Omar Fateh and Zaynab Mohamed, while Mohamud Noor and Samakab Hussein secured their uncontested legislative races.

In Oregon, state Senator Kayse Jama retained his seat without opposition. However, Nafisa Fai remained behind Pam Treece in the race for Washington County Chair, where additional ballots were still being counted.

In Washington state, Osman Salahuddin led his race for the 48th District state House seat with about 69% of the vote.

In the Northeast, Aber Kawas won New York’s 12th State Senate District, while incumbent Robert Jackson retained his seat without opposition.

Connecticut lawmakers Maryam Khan and Saud Anwar also won their respective state Senate races. MD Rahman was seeking re-election in Connecticut’s 4th Senate District, where results were not yet available. Madinah Wilson-Anton and Tarik Khan retained their legislative seats in Delaware and Pennsylvania, respectively.

In the South, Ruwa Romman won Georgia’s State Senate District 7, while Sheikh Rahman retained his seat without opposition. Farooq Mughal won back his former Georgia House seat, flipping the district from Republican to Democratic control.

Texas lawmakers Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani secured re-election, while Letitia Plummer won the Harris County Judge election. North Carolina state Senator Mujtaba Mohammed also retained his seat.

Iman Jodeh won Colorado’s State Senate District 29, according to the Muslim Network TV.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic