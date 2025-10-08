What we are witnessing in Gaza is 'healthocide': The Lancet

Wednesday October 8, 2025 8:27 PM , ummid.com News Network

Renowned medical journal, The Lancet, in a research paper said what we are witnessing in Gaza is ‘healthocide’.

Researchers introduced "healthocide" in BMJ Global Health to highlight systematic violence against healthcare systems in conflicts.

Detailing the systematic attack of the Israeli occupation forces (IDF) on Gaza, said the besieged Palestinian territory is going through healthocide, and asked medical societies not to stay silent.

“Most medical and surgical societies worldwide have remained silent or issued vague statements about Gaza's healthocide”, The Lancet noted.

“A recent analysis found that only 24•5% of US speciality societies commented publicly on the Gaza conflict, in contrast to previous crises in which medical societies mobilised resources and expressed support”, it said.

Agencies working for World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nation have reported at least 772 attacks on healthcare, with 94% of hospitals damaged or destroyed and more than 1500 healthcare workers killed - the highest toll ever recorded.

The Israeli forces justified its systematic attacks on hospitals in Gaza claiming they are used for Hamas and other Resistance fighters as cover. The Lancet refuted these claims.

“No independent or neutral organisation has provided evidence that Hamas deliberately used hospitals or other civilian facilities as human shields”, the Journal said.

Lancet did not stop here but said even if hospitals were used by Hamas as cover, the indiscriminate bombings of the Israeli forces could not be justified.

“Even if proven in the future, such claims could never justify systematic attacks on the health-care system. This is a violation of international humanitarian law and demands explicit condemnation”, The Lancet said.

The Lancet’s categorization of IDF bombing of hospitals and healthcare infrastructure as “healthocide” comes weeks after a United Nations commission of inquiry found there are reasonable grounds to conclude that Israel is committing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

