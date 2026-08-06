Dr. Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Democratic Primary for Senate

Egyptian-American Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has won the Michigan Democratic Primary for Senate, a result seen is a major blow to pro-Israeli Zionist lobby

Michigan: Egyptian-American Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has won the Michigan Democratic Primary for Senate, a result seen is a major blow to pro-Israeli Zionist lobby.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, if elected to the US Senate, will create history to become the first Muslim in the Upper House of the US Congress.

A number of American Muslims have elected to the House of Representatives in the United States of America. But, no American Muslim has so far won a seat in the US Senate.

The result of the vote, which took place on Tuesday, represents an enormous blow to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which led the way in the effort to defeat El-Sayed, backing his opponent, US Congresswoman Haley Stevens, with more than $30m, according to Al Jazeera.

El-Sayed will face former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers in November. The race is considered one of a handful of competitive Senate contests in the November midterms and could determine which party controls the chamber for the rest of President Donald Trump’s term.

"We Won"

"We won. I am so proud to be your Democratic nominee for US Senate. Let's win in November", a jubiliant El-Sayed wrote on his X account following the victory.

His post also highlighted his poll promise.

"Money out of politics... Money in your pocket.... Medicare for All", he wrote.

Abdul El-Sayed was born on October 31, 1984, in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, Michigan, to Egyptian immigrant parents. He graduated from Bloomfield Hills Andover High School, where he was a team captain for wrestling, football, and lacrosse, in 2003.

El-Sayed later attended the University of Michigan, where he majored in Biology and Political Science. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with Highest Distinction in 2007 with a bachelor's degree. His commencement speech was widely praised, including by former US President Bill Clinton.

"I don’t want to embarrass your senior speaker, but I wish every person in the world who believes that we are fated to have a clash of civilizations, and cannot reach across the religious divides, could have heard you speak today", Clinton, who was present at the ceremony, had said.

Later, benefiting from a full-tuition scholarship, El-Sayed completed two years of Medical School from the University of Michigan Medical School and considered becoming a Neurosurgeon. He later completed D.Phil from Oriel College, Oxford.

El-Sayed has termed, like millions around the world, Israel’s atrocities in Gaza as a Genocide . He is of the view that money spent on conflicts that benefit Israel should be invested in local communities in the US to address healthcare, housing and infrastructure problems.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com]



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