Netanyahu unethical, Sara kleptomaniac: Israeli PM’s Ex-Security Chief

Benjamin Netanyahu has never been ethical whereas Sara Netanyahu is kleptomaniac, Israeli Prime Minister’s Former Security Chief Ami Dror has claimed.

[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his wife Sara Netanyahu (File Image/X)]

Ami Dror, who guarded Netanyahu and his wife in the late 1990s, also said at one time Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, had beaten his father forcing the Israeli Prime Minister to relocate to the United States.

The former security official reportedly alleged that Netanyahu left restaurants without paying on more than one occasion. In one example, he said aides reassured the restaurant staff that payment would be arranged later, but it did not occur, and a member of the security team ultimately covered the bill.

He said similar incidents were repeated, presenting them as part of a pattern witnessed by personnel accompanying the prime minister, Qatar based Al-Jazeera reported, citing Ami Dror’s interview with the Hebrew newspaper Maariv.

In the podcast interview with Israeli Journalist Miki Levin, Dror said Yair Netanyahu "assaulted his father," describing it as "not a karate punch, but… a real assault that required intervention", which forced him to leave for Miami.

He also accused Sara Netanyahu of suffering from "kleptomania", claiming she took gifts and towels from hotels, and described her as "malicious" for using her influence to protect her son in legal matters.

About Netanyahu, Dror said, “Netanyahu was never an ethical person," and someone who "eats at restaurants and doesn’t pay, dumping the expenses on others."

“In a healthy state, a Prime Minister who receives gifts, obstructs judicial proceedings, and surrounds himself with people who receive money from Qatar goes to prison," and held him responsible for failures in the captives’ file, asserting that political calculations and deliberate stalling prevented the safe return of captives, Al Mayadeen English reported.

Interestingly, Knesset member Naama Lazimi had in February 2025 publicly alleged that Yair Netanyahu had been sent abroad following an assault on his father Benjamin Netanyahu, sparking a political debate in Israel. Denying the claim, a furious Yair Netanyahu had filed a defamation case against Lazimi.

