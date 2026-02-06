Watch: AAP leader Oberoi shot dead in broad day light

[Lucky Oberoi with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File image)]

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead Friday February 06, 2026 by a masked man in Jalandhar.

CCTV footage now publicly available shows a man in black hoodie and face mask walking towards Oberoi's car, firing multiple shots at close range, and then fleeing the scene.

The shooter was not acting alone as at least one accomplice was waiting nearby on a two-wheeler. The tragic incident occurred outside a Gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town area Friday morning.

38-year-old Oberoi had arrived at the Gurdwara in his Mahindra Thar Roxx. The shooter opened fire as he was about to drive away.

"This morning, outside the Model Town Gurudwara, in the parking area, Lucky Oberoi was shot. Two young men on a scooter fired the bullets. A short while ago, Lucky Oberoi died", ADCP-II Harinder Singh Gill said while talking to media.

"An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is underway", he added.

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead Friday February 06, 2026 by a masked man in Jalandhar. pic.twitter.com/0gMXFHHzQz — ummid.com (@ummid) February 6, 2026

About Lucky Oberoi

Luck Oberoi was a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jalandhar. He was close to Rajwinder Thiara, Aam Aadmi Party's in-charge for the Jalandhar Cantt constituency.

His wife, Simarjot Kaur, had contested local councillor elections on an AAP ticket in December 2024.

Besides being active in politics, Luck oberoi was also a property dealer.

