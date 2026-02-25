Local Hajj Registration 2026 Starts: Where and How to Apply

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia has started from Monday Ramadan6, 1447H (February 23, 2025) through online registration system ‘Nusuk’ registration and application process for the domestic and local pilgrims who wish to perform Hajj in the year 2026 (1447 AH)

The foreigners and expatriates who are residing in Saudi Arabia should also be reuquired to register before the deadline if they want to perform Haj this year.

The Saudi Haj Ministry has begun registration and online application for domestic hajj 2026 but will start package booking from Ramadan 15 (March 04, 2026).

The cost and other details of four Hajj Packages will be made public once the Hajj 2026 Package Booking starts.

Who can apply for Hajj 2026?

The domestic pilgrims are Saudi citizens and expatriates, and foreigner living in Saudi Arabia on work visa.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old (Gregorian calendar) and comply with approved health requirements.

For residents, a valid residency permit is required, with priority given to those whose residency was issued more than one Gregorian year ago, the ministry said.

The ministry further said that priority during this phase, until the end of Shawwal, will be given to individuals who have not previously performed Hajj.

"If seats remain available, booking will be opened to other eligible applicants", the ministry said.

The ministry also said that contracting is conducted exclusively through licensed companies listed on the Nusuk platform

Hajj 2026: Where and How to Apply

The registration should be done through the Nusuk application and the ministry’s website through the link http://nusuk.sa.

"Saudi citizens and expatriates with valid residency permits, who wish to perform Hajj from within the Kingdom, can submit application through the Nusuk application and the official website (nusuk.sa)", the Ministry said in a statement.

Go to the official website: https://www.nusuk.sa/

Click on the button marked as "Local Hajj"

Fill all the details in the given form

Click on Submit button

Applicants must register personally by creating an account using the steps shown above, completing their information, verifying eligibility, selecting a package, and paying the fees via the SADAD system to obtain the Hajj permit.

Pilgrims are also advised to download Nusuk App for better online experience. For inquiries, individuals may contact 1966.

No Hajj Draw

Pilgrims should note that there will not be any draw and whoever applies for Hajj 2026 (Hajj 1447) will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah.

Since the Hajj 1444 AH, Saudi Arabia has decided to do away with the draw system, also known as lottery system, for the local and domestic pilgrims.

This is in contrast to the earlier system when only 150,000 domestic pilgrims were allowed to perform Hajj. The final list of domestic and local pilgrims was prepared with the help of electronic draw system.

In a related development, the Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry started issuing Hajj Visa for the ritual year 2026 or 1447AH. from February 08, 2026. The finalisation of visas and the submission of pilgrims’ pre-arrival readiness data by March, the ministry said .

Preparations on the ground are also advancing. Authorities have allocated approximately 485 camps for international pilgrims in Mina and Arafat, and 73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their primary contractual arrangements.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

