Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia starts issuing Haj Visa from today

Hajj 2026: The Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry has started from today i.e. Sunday February 08, 2026 issuing Hajj Visa for the ritual year 2026 or 1447AH.

What is Hajj?

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. The annual ritual, performed in the month of Dhul Hijjah, is mandatory on every Muslim man and woman who can afford travel, stay and other cost involved in the Pilgrimage to Makkah.

The Hajj this year is likely to be performed from May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah however has started issuing Hajj visas around four months before the actual Hajj schedule. The Ministry had earlier fixed February 08, 2026 as the last date of registration for Hajj 2026.

Number of Hajj Visa 2026

Around 2 million Muslims from around the world perform Hajj every year accordingly the ministry will issue visas in the coming weeks.

The number of Muslims visiting Saudi Arabia for Hajj is decided by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The Ministry allots Hajj quota to each country based on the population of Muslims in the respective countries.

Indonesia with the highest number of Muslim population has been allotted a quota of 221,000 followed by Pakistan 179,210. India, which has around 25 crore Muslims, have been allotted a quota of 175,025.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Hajj a week ago, more than 750,000 pilgrims had already registered, with packages already secured for 30,000 pilgrims directly from their home countries.

The ministry confirmed that all service contracts for international pilgrims at the holy sites and all accommodation contracts in Makkah have been finalized via the Nusuk platform.

Preparations for Hajj 2026

Preparations on the ground are also advancing. Authorities have allocated approximately 485 camps for international pilgrims in Mina and Arafat, and 73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their primary contractual arrangements.

The Ministry said Hajj Visa issuance will formally begin on February 8, followed in March by the finalisation of visas and the submission of pilgrims’ pre-arrival readiness data.

The ministry further said that the first groups of pilgrims are expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia from April 18, 2026, marking the start of the final operational phase of the season.

The ministry highlighted the role of Nusk Masar and electronic wallets in managing financial and contractual processes, measures intended to improve transparency, accelerate procedures and reduce disorder in bookings.

In a statement, the ministry urged Hajj affairs offices and service providers to comply fully with the approved schedule, stressing that the early planning is essential to delivering a safe, efficient and dignified pilgrimage.

