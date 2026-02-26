New Academic Session must start from April 1: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stressed to all its affiliated schools to make sure that the academic session runs from April 1 to March 31

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stressed to all its affiliated schools to make sure that the academic session runs from April 1 to March 31.

In a notification dated February 23, 2026, the CBSE also asked the affiliated institutions to allow students enjoy the summer vacations, and must not be forced to attend classes before the formal start of the academic session.

The CBSE issued the notification after reports that the CBSE schools in Karnataka have asked class 9 and 11 students to attend 10th and 12th classes soon after the annual exams, immediately starting the next academic year for board classes, nearly two months in advance, according to The Times of India.

The CBSE, however, barred the Karnataka schools from doing this.

