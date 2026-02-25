'Gaza Genocide': Priyanka Gandhi's advice to PM Modi ahead of Knesset Address

Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek justice for the Palestinian victims of Gaza Genocide during his address to the Israeli Parliament Knesset

New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek justice for the Palestinian victims of Gaza Genocide during his address to the Israeli Parliament Knesset.

“I hope that the Hon Prime Ministe Narendra Modi Ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them”, Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X, originally launched as Twitter.

Priyanka Gandhi also recalled how India always stood for truth, peace and justice throughout its history as PM Modi left India for around 35 hours Israel visit.

“India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation, we must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world”, she wrote.

PM Modi lands in Israel

Meanwhile, PM Modi has landed in Tel Aviv for his around 2-day visit. At the airport, he was recieved by Israeli PM Benjamin Netayahu and his wife Sara. Both are facing serious charges , and are on trial in the Israeli court.

Above all, Netanyahu has been issued arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) because of his crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and illegally occupied Palestinian lands.

Modi's visit to Israel comes at a time in Israel has been almost isolated on the world forum. This is why a huge euphoria has been created in Israel and by a section and right-wing supporters in India.

India has always been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause. However, ties between Israel and India have deepened ever since Modi became prime minister of India in 2014 .

Against this backdrop PM Modi's visit to Israel has sparked a debate, especially because of its timing.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic