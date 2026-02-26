HC stays propaganda film ‘Kerala Story 2’ release

The Kerala High Court has stayed the release of the propaganda film “Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond” a day before it was scheduled to hit cinema halls

Kochi:

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while announcing the verdict, mentioned that it looks like the CBFC did not properly apply its mind while giving the film its certificate. The Kerala Story 2 received a U/A 16+ certificate from the board.

The High Court also ordered CBFC to consider the petitioners' representation and decide the matter within2 weeks.

The Kerala HC stay on the release of the movie came following the petition by Sreedev Namboodiri, Freddie V Francis and Advocate Athul Roy. The petitioners said the title, teaser, trailer, and content of the film could incite violence, stigmatize Kerala, and mislead viewers.

Following the HC stay, the film which was scheduled to release on February 27, 2026 till the next hearing.

The Kerala Story 2 movie is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures.

This is a sequel of the 2023 film 'The Kerala Story', which was also similarly sparked controversy .

The film's cast includes Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha.

