Live Updates: Iran retaliates after US, Israel Joint military strikes

The United States and Israel in a joint military strikes about one hour ago Saturday February 08, 2026 have bombed several cities of Iran, including the capital Tehran, even as the latter said it is retaliating with force

[Smoke seen in the Iranian capital Tehran after the US- Israel Joint Military strikes Saturday Feb 28, 2026 (Image: Associated Press)]

9-storey building hit in Israel

A nine-storey building has been hit in northern Israel after Iranian missiles had been intercepted, leaving one man with minor injuries after he was struck by shrapnel from interceptor missiles, according to Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster.

The report added that extensive damage was sustained to one of the apartments.

“MDA paramedics and EMTs scanned several scenes where reports were received, and at this stage are providing medical treatment to a man approximately 50 years old in mild condition with blast injuries in northern Israel”, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said in a statement said.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) UAE in a statement said the country's air defence systems successfully intercepted, and with high efficiency, a number of Iranian ballistic missiles targeted at its territories.

Authorities in the UAE also handled the fall of some missile debris in a residential area which resulted in some material damage. The fallen debris also resulted in one civilian death of an asian nationality, Khaleej Times reported.

Two ballistic missiles have been shot down above Jordan, according to the country’s military.

Meanwhile, a number of airlines including Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Air India and others, have either cancelled or suspended routine flights in the region.

03:00 PM (IST): The United States and Israel in a joint military strikes about one hour ago Saturday February 08, 2026 have bombed several cities of Iran, including the capital Tehran, even as the latter said it is retaliating with force.

According to media reports, explosions were heard in several parts of Tehran as U.S. and Israel conducted military strikes targeting the Ministry of Intelligence, Ministry of Defence, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Parchin military complex and other strategic targets.

The U.S. and Israel joint military operation began around 09:30 Tehran time (06:00 GMT) Saturday. About half an hour later, Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social confirming US involvement.

"A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran," he said.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," he said, adding that Washington's aim is to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon".

He also told the Iranian people to remain in shelter and not leave their homes.

"When we are finished, take over your government," he said. "It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations."



Prior to the attack, Iranian news websites, including the Iranian state news agency IRNA and Press TV, went offline due t cyberattacks, Iran’s Tasnim news agency has reported.

The U.S. and Israeli joint military operation against Iran came amidst the talks underway in Oman. This is similar to the last war between Iran and Israel when the latter bombed Tehran and other parts of the country during the peace negotiations in June last year .

"Iran retaliates with force"

Meanwhile, explosions are also heard in Israeli capital Tel Aviv as Iran is preparing its response to, what it called, a blatant aggression against its sovereignty.

Iran said all US military bases and its interests in the region are now legitimate targets.

Soon later, smoke is seen from Bahrain’s Juffair area that is housing a US Navy Base, Reuters news agency reported.

A loud explosion has been reported from the United Arab Emirates Capital, Abu Dhabi, the Reuters news agency has reported while Qatr said it intercepted Iranian missiles.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic