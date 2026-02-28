Meet Kathellen Souza: Al-Nassr Women's Captain Who Embraced Islam

Kathleen Souza, the Brazilian footballer, who leads the Al-Nassr Women’s Football Team, has embraced Islam and is now a proclaimed Muslim.

Kathellen announced her conversion to Islam on February 16, 2026.

Al-Nassr FCW Celebrates Kathellen’s Conversion to Islam

Al Nassr FCW shared a video on its official Instagram account celebrating Kathleen’s embracement of Islam.

“We share a special moment in Kathleen Souza’s life as she embraces Islam, wishing her a heart filled with peace and serenity”, Al-Nassr FCW wrote on Instagram.

In the touching video, Kathellen is seen surrounded by her team-mates. She bursts in tears as her team-members shower praise, and hands her a bouquet of flowers with a tag written with: “Welcome to Islam Kath”.

Watch Video

Soon after converting to Islam, Kathellen Souza visited Makkah to perform Umrah. On her spiritual journey to Makkah, Kathellen was accompanied by her teammates.

Kathleen Souza’s announcement that she has embraced Islam came amidst multiple reports that Al-Nassr Skipper and Portuguese football hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, too has ‘ deep interest ’ in Islam.

Who is Katheen Souza?

A product of American college soccer system, Kathellen Souza Feitoza, who was born on April 26, 1996, currently leaves in Saudi Arabia and leads Saudi football club Al-Nassr’s women’s football team.

Kathellen was playing for Real Madrid till 2024 when she arrived in Saudi Arabia after signing a two-year contract with Saudi FC Al-Nassr to lead its women’s team.

Kathellen has also played for the Brazil National Football Team and was also part of the team selected for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Besides Read Madrid, Kathellen has also played for a number of European football clubs including Bordeaux, Inter Milan and others.

Playing for Al Nassr FCW, Kathellen has scored 2 goals in 9 matches and has also contributed with 5 assists.

As per the statistics on different social media platforms, the 29-year-old Kathellen, who plays as Centre back, has a total of 11 career goals.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. Images shared by Kathelle Souza on her Instagram account.]

