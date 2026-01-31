South Africa expels Israeli envoy

Johannesburg: South Africa has expelled Israel envoy in the country Ariel Seidman.

In a statement Friday, the South African Foreign Affairs Ministry declared Ariel Seidman “persona non grata”, accusing him of engaging in “unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms” that challenge the country’s sovereignty.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said that it was giving Ariel Seidman, the charge d’affaires at the Israeli embassy, 72 hours to leave South Africa.

South Africa has been at the forefront fighting against the grave violations of human rights of Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank and other occupied territories.

South Africa was among the first countries in the world to take note of the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians, and had in December 2023 taken Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) filing a case of genocide against the Netanyahu government.

Latest Flashpoint

The latest flashpoint in the relation between the two countries came when Ariel Seidman in an embassy post in November 2025 mocked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling his anti-boycott remark a “rare moment of wisdom.”

“This decisive measure follows a series of unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct challenge to South Africa's sovereignty”, South Africa Department of International Relations and Cooperation said.

“These violations include the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa, and a deliberate failure to inform DIRCO of purported visits by senior Israeli officials”, it added.

Terming Seidman's behaviour “gross abuse of diplomatic privilege and a fundamental breach of the Vienna Convention”, the department said, “They have systematically undermined the trust and protocols essential for bilateral relations. South Africa's sovereignty and the dignity of its offices are inviolable. Seidman is required to depart from the Republic within 72 hours.”

South Africa also advised Israel to send someone who “demonstrates respect for the Republic and the established principles of international engagement” as the new envoy.

