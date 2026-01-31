Sunetra Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra's 1st Woman Dy CM

Mumbai: Sunetra Pawar, the widow of Ajit Pawar, Saturday January 31, 2026 took oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The post was earlier held by her husband Ajit Pawar. Sunetra Pawar became Deputy CM Maharashtra barely three days after Pawar died in a plane crash .

Sunetra Pawar, who is the Rajya Sabha MP, is the first woman to serve as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the wealthiest state in India. Sunetra Pawar was given the oath of office by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ektnath Shinde and all NCP (Ajit Pawar) were present at the somber ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Sunetra Pawar elected NCP Legislative Party Leader

Before taking oath as the new Deputy CM, Sunetra Pawar was elected as the NCP Legislative Party Leader.

Ajit Pawar had split the NCP in 2023. There were talks that he wanted to reunite with his uncle Sharad Pawar, the founder on the Nationalist Congress Party.

It is reported that the hurry in holding the swearing-in ceremony was to stop any split in the party after the death of Ajit Pawar or its rumored merger with the NCP (Sharad Pawar).

As Deputy CM, Sunetra Pawar will also hold the portfolios of State Excise Duty, Sports & Youth Welfare, and Department of Minorities and Auqaf. But, the portfolios of Planning and Finance, which were assigned Ajit Pawar, will now be held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Maratha stalwart Sharad Pawar said neither he nor the other family members were consulted regarding Sunetra Pawar taking oath as the new Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters in Baramati, Sharad Pawar said he came to know about the development through the media.

