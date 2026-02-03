Trump claims Trade Deal with India as Modi govt says no to Russian oil

U.S. President Donald Trump Monday February 02, 2026 claimed finalizing a ‘trade deal’ with India after the Narendra Modi government agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and cut tariffs on American goods to zero

In a media post on his Truth Social, Trump wrote “on the request of Prime Minister Modi the two countries agreed to a trade deal effective immediately.”

Giving more details about the deal, Trump said the Narendra Modi government agreed to stop buying the Russian oil, and also to cut tariffs on the American goods to zero.

In return, Trump wrote, he has reduced tariffs on “Made in India” goods from 25% to 18%.

“… We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela”, Trump wrote.

“Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%”, he added.

“They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO”, Trump wrote in the Truth Social post which has also been shared by the White House.

“The Prime Minister also committed to "BUY AMERICAN," at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products”, he added.

PM Modi Confirms The Deal

Prime Minister Modi confirmed the deal hours after Trump’s announcement.

“… Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%”, PM Modi wrote on X.

Curiously, PM Modi did not give more details, and kept silence on the Russian oil and reducing duties to zero on American goods as claimed by Trump.

Modi, however, thanked Trump on behalf of “1.4 billion Indians”.

“Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement”, he wrote on X.

