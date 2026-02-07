Al-Nassr defeats Al-Ittihad as Ronaldo's protest continues

Al-Nassr Saudi FC Friday February 06, 2026 defeated Al-Ittihad 2-0 in a tight clash but the Saudi Pro League match is in news more because of the absence of its Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo

[Al Nassr left winger Sadio Mané after scoring goal against Al Ittihad Friday.]

Riyadh: Al-Nassr Saudi FC Friday February 06, 2026 defeated Al-Ittihad 2-0 in a tight clash but the Saudi Pro League match is in news more because of the absence of its Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Al Nassr vs. Al-Ittihad clash Friday played at All Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh was goal-less till the 84th minute of the match.

The breakthrough came from a penalty awarded to Al Nassr after substitute Aiman Yahya's shot was blocked by the hand/elbow of Al Ittihad's Mohammad Ali Barnawi inside the box.

Al Nassr left winger Sadio Mané stepped up and converted the penalty calmly, sending goalkeeper Predrag Rajković the wrong way.

This was Mané's key contribution in Ronaldo's continued absence. Mané was also instrumental in Al-Nassr’s victory against Al-Riyadh on February 02, 2026 .

The second goal for Al-Nassr came when Ângelo Gabriel cut inside from the right and finished coolly with a left-footed shot, slipping the ball through Rajković's legs or into the net from the right side of the box in the added time. Ângelo Gabriel celebrated the goal with a "Siuuu" in support of Ronaldo.

Al Ittihad could not score any goal, though managed few clear chances only about 0.11 xG from 5 shots total, 1 on target.

With the victory over Al-Ittihad Friday, Al-Nassr again moved to the second position in the Saudi Pro League Table.After 20 matches, Al Nassr FC’s score in SPL 25/26 Chart is 49 points.

Al-Nassr is now ahead of Al Ahli Saudi FC but is 1 point behind Al-Hilal which is leading the SPL Table since the last three weeks.

Ronaldo’s absence sparks debate

Portuguese National Football Team Captain, who is also leading Al-Nassr since 2022, was again absent from the field during the Al-Ittihad Vs. Al-Nassr match Friday.

Ronaldo was off the ground consecutively for the second match though he was seen training Al-Nassr teammates and offering them tips before the match.

The highest goal scorer in international football, Ronaldo was also absent from the team’s clash against Al-Riyadh on February 02, 2026 . His absence in the two matches has not been because of any injury, but it is in protest.

It is reported that Ronaldo is upset with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) management which owns Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad along with Al Nassr.

Ronaldo says the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) management is favoring Al-Hilal. The Portuguese superstar’s frustration boiled over after the January transfer window, during which Al Hilal, Al Nassr’s fiercest rivals, secured the blockbuster signing of Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad, while Al Nassr managed only a free transfer for Haider Abdulkarim.

Sources close to the club revealed that Ronaldo’s discontent wasn’t with Al Nassr itself, but with what he perceives as unequal investment and favoritism by the PIF, especially towards Al Hilal.

Benzema added salt to the injury when he scored a hat trick in his debut match for Al-Hilal against Al-Akdoud Thursday, helping the SPL giant to further consolidate its top position in the SPL Table.

On Friday, Al-Nassr teammates and fans also came in support of Cristiano Ronaldo, holding placards and shouting slogans. A huge number of Ronaldo fans wearing yellow Al-Nassr jersey were in the stadium, shouting "we stand with Ronaldo" even though Al-Nassr management and the PIF have rejected the allegations of favoritism.

In a statement issued Friday, the Saudi Pro League acknowledged Ronaldo's contribution to the club's growth and ambition, but emphasized that "no individual, however significant, determines decisions beyond their own club."

Al-Nassr will now face Arkadag on February 11 and Al Fateh on Feb 14, 2026 in its next SPL matches. All eyes are on the two matches to see if the problem is resolved and Ronaldo is back on the ground.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic