Ad Darain Education Centre Conducts 3-Day Teacher Traning Workshop

Kolkata-based Ad Darain Education Centre successfully completed a three-day teacher traning workshop on Sunday February 8, 2026

Kolkata: Kolkata-based Ad Darain Education Centre successfully completed a three-day teacher traning workshop on Sunday February 8, 2026.

The workshop was attended by male and female teachers of the Centre's seven branches, six of which are located at different places in Kolkata while one is functioning in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Over a dozen trainers from different institutions and with different academic background conducted the workshop with lively and interactive sessions while some experts also held online sessions with active participation of more than 60 teachers from all the branches of the parent organization headed by a young and well-informed 'ālim Maulana Abu Talha Jamal Qasmi.

Various topics covered, among others included child safety and emotional health of children, strategies for teaching slow learners, legal foundations for educators: understanding RTE, POCSO, and child rights, effective method of teaching Urdu language, the importance of effective communication for peace building, teaching method of Nazra e Qur'an, the integration of AI into teaching skills.

The workshop ended with an hour-long session of Maulana Muhammad Anwarullah Falak who passionately deliberated on teachers' responsibilities and accountabilities.

Referring to Imām al-Ghazālī, Dr. Abdur Rasheed, Assistant Professor of Islamic Studies at Aliah University emphasised on moral aspects of teaching taking into consideration special needs of weak students. He asserted that anything useful should not be concealed by teachers and urged the teaching community to abide by what they taught.

Adv. Sheikh Khurshid Alam elucidated some finer legal points stating that ignorance of law was no excuse. He said while "there is a great clarity in Islam about childhood and adulthood", the definition of child in India can be known through various Acts.

Adv. Alam, who is also founder of Advancing Education in Indian Society spoke about children's rights and the primary stakeholders in case of their violation. He suggested safety measures to ensure protection of children from possible offenders.

Dr. Manzar Imam said that absence of war did not mean peace and that 'conflict' primarily was 'a disruption in the natural flow of relationships', be they at individual, group or State level. In order "to transform conflic, it is needed to check the underlying causes of the disruptions".

Dr. Imam called communication "the essential part of restoring relationships" without which no progress can be made towards reconciliation and resolution of any conflict. He further said that communication was not only speech but included understanding of silences, checking the other person's thoughts and ideas and clarifying questions.

Maulana Saleh Mubin Qasmi's presentation and Q&A was centred around the method of teaching Islamiyāt.

At the outset of the workshop, Maulana Talha Jamal Qasmi, Proncipal of Ad Darain highlighted the purpose of the institution and what it expected from teachers, which was the overriding theme of the workshop.

Dr. Tasleem Arif, Assistant Professor at West Bengal State University, Barasat extensively dealt with different methods of learning Urdu. Saba Islam, Md Imtesal Ahmad, Qari Shabbir Qasmi, Sadia Khanam, Qari Shakir Qasmi also conducted sessions.

Maulana Falak, who is also a founding member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that those associated with teaching should consider themselves fortinate because they are the fruits of the prayer of Prophet Ibrahim 'alaihis salām, also fulfilling part of the duty of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him who defined his primary role as a teacher saying, "I have been sent as a teacher."

While parents give us birth, teachers uplift us in society, therefore they deserve to be respected, he concluded.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic