Opposition plans no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: The Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and other opposition parties are considering moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been consistently accusing Om Birla of bias and favouring the ruling alliance.

The latest flashpoint came when the Lok Sabha was convened today at 11.00 am after the weekly off, and was repeatedly adjourned because, as claimed by the opposition, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, is not being allowed to speak in the House.

The first adjournment came within 05 minutes. The House was re-convened at 12.00 pm only to be adjourned again till 02.00 pm within 07 minutes.

After two consequent adjournments, the Speaker held a meeting with the Opposition parties following which the House was re-convened.

Giving details of the meeting, Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha said the Speaker had committed that he will be allowed to speak and raise some points before the discussion on budget.

Even as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) was on his feet, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju intervened, saying no such commitment was made by the Speaker. This sparked another round of rucjus in the House, forcing the Speaker to announce adjournment till 11.00 am Tuesday.

Why Ruckus in the Lok Sabha?

Regular business in the Lok Sabha has been disrupted since February 02, 2026 when Rahul Gandhi raised to participate in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address to the Joint Session of the Parliament commencing the 2026 Budget Session.

It all started when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP MPs stopped Rahul Gandhi from quoting Ex-Army Chief MM Naravane’s book.

The ruling alliance is of the view that the LoP cannot quote from unpublished book, Rahul Gandhi however brought the copy of the book in the Parliament, claiming it is in the public domain.

Following the repeated adjournments, the Congress called the meeting of the opposition parties Monday which was also attended by the TMC MPs besides others.

In the meeting it was decided to move the no-confidence motion against Speaker under Article 94-C of the Constitution.

The notice is being given for moving a resolution against the Speaker for his removal, for disallowing the LoP from speaking in the House on the Motion of Thanks, for not initiating action against BJP MP Nishikand Dubey, for making unsubstantiated charges against women MPs of the Congress and suspension of eight opposition MPs, news agency PTI reported.

Citing sources, the PTI reported that a resolution in this regard would soon be moved in the Lok Sabha and signatures of MPs are being procured.

The resolution needs to have signatures of minimum 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha. Accordingly, getting the signatures of various Opposition MPs is under process. The resolution is likely to be submitted today itself, top sources in the Opposition said.

