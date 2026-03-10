12th Maths QR Code takes to YouTube Channel, CBSE in damage control

The Central Board of Secondary Education Tuesday March 10, 2026 went into damage control mode after the QR Code printed on the CBSE 12th Mathematics Paper led to a YouTube Music Channel, sparking a massive row.

CBSE 2026 Board Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education Tuesday March 10, 2026 went into damage control mode after the QR Code printed on the CBSE 12th Mathematics Paper led to a YouTube Music Channel, sparking a massive row.

What’s the matter?

The CBSE conducted the Class XIIth Mathematics and Applied Mathematics on Monday March 09, 2026.

Hours after the exam ended, some students shared online videos showing the QR code on the Maths paper taking the user to a YoutTube Music Channel.

“Today I had my Maths paper and this is not good because someone has cast an evil eye on me. But I will show you an interesting thing. And I have just discovered this”, a student is seen demonstrating in a video shared online.

“I opened this scanner on my phone. Open scanner. I opened this scanner”, she added.

This is my Maths paper. There is a QR code here. I scanned this.... And this is open... This is what this idiot has done in both the papers.... I am over this.... I am so over this”, the student said as the QR Code took her to Rick Astley’s 1987 hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, a classic internet prank known as ‘rickrolling’.

Some other students shared screenshots, memes and reactions, with some joking that they were “rickrolled by CBSE” during their board exam. "The Central Board of Secondary Education, India Rickrolled 2.5 million students by printing a Youtube QR code on the Maths question paper", a social media user wrote.

Some others said it was a workd of AI.

Watch Video

CBSE issues explainer

The Central Board of Secondary Education, however, acknowledged the issue and released an explanation saying the QR code printed on the Class 12 Mathematics question paper is a security feature used to verify the authenticity of examination papers.

The board further assured that the question papers were genuine and that their security remained intact.

“Many security features are provided on the Question Papers. These include QR codes to verify the genuineness of the question paper in case of suspected security breach”, the CBSE said.

“On 09.03.2026, examination of Mathematics was conducted for class 12. In a few question paper sets, it appears that when one of the given QR codes is scanned, it links to a YouTube video. It appears that this has raised concerns about the veracity of the question papers amongst concerned students and their parents”, the board said.

“It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised. While the concern about the veracity of the question papers is put to rest, the matter has been viewed seriously and necessary steps are being taken by the Board to ensure that such issues are not repeated in future”, the board said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic