Kartik Bachhav of Malegaon among UPSC Civil Services 2025 Toppers

[Kartik Bacchav(c) with his parents (Image: ummid.com)]

Malegaon: Kartik Ravindra Bacchav of Malegaon has cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 and secured a place in the list of toppers released today i.e. Friday March 06, 2026.

Kartik Ravindra Bacchav, a resident of Soygaon area of Malegaon, is a student of Adinath English Medium School located in the Camp area of the Textile City .

Kartik's Journey to Civil Services

Kartik has secured All India 177th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Toppers List 2025 released Friday. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Powai.

Kartik has cracked the Civil Services exam second time in a row. For the first time, he had cracked the coveted exam last year, securing 459th rank. He appeared in the exam this year to improve his rank, and he did it successfully.

In another landmark academic success, Kartik had secured 314th rank in JEE Main based on which he had got addmission in IIT Mumbai.

"The highlight of Kartik's success story is he never joined any coaching centre to prepare for the Civil Services exams", his father Ravindra Bacchav said while talking to ummid.com.

Ravindra Bacchav is a farmer by profession but is an Engineering graduate with BE Civil degree. Kartik's sister Tejal Bacchav is MTech whereas his brother Rohan Bacchav is also BE Civil.

With 177th rank, Kartik is all set to become IAS Officer – his dream posting.

Ahire Aniket Sharad, who has secured 941st rank is also from Malegaon.

Malegaonians in Civil Services

With Kartik and Aniket the number of Civil Servants from Malegaon, who have successfully cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam, has increased to four. The other two are Qaisar Abdul Haque and Bhagyashree Dilip Vispute.

Qaisar Abdul Haque (IAS) cleared the UPSC Civil Services exams in 2006, and is currently posted in Chhattisgarh. On the other hand, Bhagyashree Dilip Vispute (IAS) , who had passed the CSE Exam in 2016, is currently posted as Dhule District Collector.

Besides IAS toppers Qaisar, Bhagyashree, Kartik and Aniket, Dhanashree Ahire, a resident of Paatna - a small village some 20 kms from Malegaon, has also cracked the 2025 Civil Services exams. Dhanashree has secured 489th rank. A BSc graduate from Fergusson College Pune, Dhanashree had earlier passed the Forest Service Examination of MPSC, and curremtly posted as Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF).

Also among the UPSC CSE Toppers 2025 is Prerana Kailas Khawle (913) from Kalwan, some 60 kms from Malegaon. Prerana is the first 'farmer's daughter' from Malmatha area of Kalwan to crack the difficult UPSC exam.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2025

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC announced the Civil Services Final Results Friday March 06, 2026. The UPSC declared the list of the UPSC CSE Toppers 2025 based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission in August, 2025 and the interviews for Personality Test held in December, 2025 – February, 2026.

As many as 53 Muslims have figured in the list of 958 candidates who emerged toppers in the Civil Services 2025 exams.

Anuj Agnihotri has secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1), and is UPSC Civil Services 2025 All India Topper. Rajeshwari Suve M has bagged the All India Rank 2 (AIR2) and Akansh Dhull has secured the 3rd position (AIR3).

The toppers have been recommended for various Civil Services posts including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Of the total 958 CSE Toppers 2025, 317 are General candidates, 104 EWS, 306 OBC, 158 SC, and 73 ST. Also, as many as 38 of those who have passed Civil Services exams this year are from Jamia Millia Residential Coaching Academy (JMI RCA).

