Pezeshkian’s goodwill gesture not reflected in reality: Saudi Arabia to Iran

[An unverified image shows Iranian attack on USA diplomatic quarters in Saudi capital Riyadh.]

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Monday March 09, 2026 issued a stern warning to Iran over its continued attacks on its neighbors, also saying Masoud Pezeshkian’s goodwill gesture is not reflected in reality.

“The Kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not implemented that declaration on the ground, either during the President’s speech or afterward, and has continued its attacks based on baseless justifications that have no basis in fact,” the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry was referring Pezeshkian’s public apology to Arab neighbors.

"I deem it necessary to apologise to neighbouring countries that were attacked. We do not intend to invade neighbouring countries”, the Iranian President said in his address delivered on Saturday morning as part of the country's interim leadership.

Pezeshkian further said that Iran's leadership council had been in touch with the armed forces over the attacks.

"From now on, they should not attack the neighbouring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy," he said.

“The biggest loser if escalation widens”

Saudi Arabia also that Iran’s actions toward the Kingdom and Gulf states do not reflect wisdom or the interest of avoiding a wider escalation in which Tehran would be the biggest loser.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Iran’s continued attacks signal further escalation and could have significant repercussions for relations now and in the future.

Saudi Arabia also rejected claims that fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft launched from the Kingdom were participating in the war.

Riyadh said those aircraft are conducting defensive patrols to monitor and protect the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council countries from Iranian missiles and drones.

The ministry stressed that targeting civilian sites, airports and oil facilities demonstrates an insistence on threatening security and stability and constitutes a clear violation of international conventions and international law.

