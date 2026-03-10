Holy Kaaba Door: Historical Legacy and Artistic Masterpiece

The Holy Kaaba door combines religious significance with artistic merit in its design and craftsmanship, remaining a testament to the evolution of the Holy Kaaba’s architecture and the attention of Islamic states to serving the Two Holy Mosques

Makkah al Mukarramah: The door of the Holy Kaaba is one of the most prominent architectural features of the Grand Mosque in Makkah al Mukarramah, and a historical symbol reflecting care for the Sacred House of Allah Almighty throughout the ages.

Holy Kaaba Location, Design and Dimension

The Holy Kaaba's door is located on the eastern side at a height of approximately 2.25 meters above the circumambulation (Mataf) floor. The site has historically been associated with architectural wisdom designed to protect the Kaaba from floodwaters that affected Makkah in past eras.

The door measures about 3.1 meters high and 1.9 meters wide, and is made from approximately 280 kilograms of pure 24-carat gold, making it one of the most valuable doors in the world.

The current Kaaba door was crafted during the reign of the late King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in 1399 AH (1979 CE). He ordered it to be made from pure gold to replace the previous door, reflecting the continuous care the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia devotes to the architecture of the Holy Kaaba and the preservation of its structural features.

The door’s facade features intricate Islamic engravings and decorations, centered on Quranic verses and devotional inscriptions rendered in exquisite Arabic calligraphy, reflecting the high level of Islamic ornamental art and the skilled craftsmanship of several expert calligraphers and metalwork artisans.

It contains two large rings used to open the door and leads into the Holy Kaaba via a metal staircase, which is employed on occasions when entry into the Kaaba is permitted.

Holy Kaaba in Ancient Time

Throughout the Islamic history, Holy Kaaba had several doors succeeding one after the another. Historical sources indicate that the first door was installed by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon him) when he rebuilt the Holy Kaaba, at which time it was a simple door set directly on the ground.

During the era of the Quraysh tribe, prior to the Prophetic mission, the Holy Kaaba was rebuilt again, and the door was raised above the ground level — a feature that has continued to regulate entry into the Kaaba to this day.

Throughout different Islamic periods—particularly the Umayyad, Abbasid, and Ottoman eras—maintenance and replacement of the Kaaba door were carried out, with caliphs and sultans ensuring its renewal and upkeep in a manner befitting the sacred house.

Kaaba Door in Present Era

In the Saudi era, the Holy Kaaba has received significant attention as part of the Grand Mosque development projects. The door is maintained regularly, with periodic cleaning and washing conducted inside the Kaaba several times a year according to special arrangements.

The door of the Holy Kaaba is opened on specific occasions, most notably during the Kaaba washing ceremonies, which are usually held once or twice a year. The ritual is performed using Zamzam water mixed with rose water, in the presence of officials, scholars, and the Kaaba caretakers.

The key to the Kaaba is entrusted to the Al Shaiba family, who have inherited the responsibility of guarding the key and opening the door since the time of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Today, the Kaaba door stands as a rare Islamic artistic masterpiece, combining historical authenticity with artistic precision. It also reflects the care that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia devotes to the two holy mosques and their features, within an integrated system of services and projects aimed at preserving the sanctity of the site and serving millions of Muslims who visit the sacred house of Allah Almighty around the world.

