Eid 2026 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia on Wed March 18

Eid 2026 Moon: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and neighboring Arab states are gearing up to sight the Eid 2026 Moon, Crescent, of the month of Shawwal on Wednesday 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH corresponding to March 18, 2026.

The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Moon Sighting Committee and Religious Authorities in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab countries every year issue appeal to citizens and residents to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1447 H on the evening of 29th Ramadan.

As per the Umm Al Qura Calendar and sighting of the Ramadan Moon, Wednesday corresponding to March 18, 2026, is the 29th day of the Holy Month of Fasting.

Accordingly, the Eid Moon sighting appeal has been issued by the authorities in different countries. The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia in a statement released today has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Shawwal Moon Wednesday evening, Ramadan 29, 1447 AH, corresponding to March 18, 2026.

In an announcement today, the Supreme Court called "on whoever sights the crescent moon by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony."

As per the normal practice, Saudi Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate Wednesday evening, shortly after Maghrib Prayers, to confirm the results of the crescent search and announce its decision.

Saudi Arabia's Moon observations are made from Sudair and Tumair, and sightings from these cities are part of the official decision.

How Eid Moon is confirmed

Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. Under this system, a new month begins with sighting of moon on 29th of every month. If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day.

However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.

Accordingly, Eid al Fitr celebrations in Saudi Arabia will commence on Thursday March 19, 2026 if the New Moon is spotted in the Kingdom on Wednesday. Otherwise, the first day of Eid will be Friday March 20, 2026.

As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, also for Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, Eid al Fitr is normally celebrated in these countries along with Saudi Arabia.

Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by the Saudi Royal Court.

Eid al Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting in other countries

Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will confirm the first day of Eid al Fitr on Wednesday March 18, 2026.

The final decision will be taken on Wednesday by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.

But, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Eid Moon on Thursday March 19, 2026, which coincides with the 29th day of Ramadan in these countries.

Eid 2026 Holiday

Eid al Fitr 2026 celebrations in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Arab states this year will be held amidst the war between Iran, United States and Israel.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine and other Arab countries have also announced Eid holidays.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and other countries confirmed that Eid al Fitr 2026 holidays in these countries will begin on March 19, 2026. The Eid holidays in these countries vary from 2 day to a total of 5 days if combined with weekly off.

In Saudi Arabia and UAE, Eid holiday starts at the end of the working day on Wednesday 18 March and runs for 4 days until Saturday 21 March. This covers the last day of Ramadan + first 3 days of Shawwal.

In Kuwait, Jordan and Oman, the residents will get extended Eid holidays till March 23, 2026.

In Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt, residents will get 1 or 2 days of Eid holidays.

