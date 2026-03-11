‘Missile for Epstein Victims’: Iran Sets New War Narrative

In a personal blow to U.S. President Donald Trump, Iran is now launching missiles on Israeli capital Tel Aviv and American bases in Gulf countries that are written with a message sympathizing victims of Jeffry Epstein

[The Iranian missile written with a message sympathizing victims of Jeffry Epstein. (Inset) US President Trump with Jeffry Epstein]

Tehran: In a personal blow to U.S. President Donald Trump, Iran is now launching missiles on Israeli capital Tel Aviv and American bases in Gulf countries that are written with a message sympathizing victims of Jeffry Epstein.

The images of the latest missiles launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been shared online by the official Press TV and other media outlets.

"In the memory of victims of Epstein island", the message written in Persian on a missile read.

US Presidents in Epstein files

This came at the backdrop of the publication of the latest Epstein files wherein Donald Trump is said to have tried sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

As per the harrowing details shared for public by the U.S. Department of Justice, Trump hit on the minor’s head when she resisted his advances.

There is a huge majority in the United States who believed that Trump ordered military strikes against Iran even as the latter had agreed for a peace deal because he was under huge pressure due to the revelations made in the Epstein files.

Donald Trump has been very close to Jeffery Epstein – a convicted sex offender and trafficker, and there are around 38,000 mentions about Trump in over 3 million pages.

Besides Trump, other American presidents Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and others have also linked with Jeffery Epstein who invited them to his notorious island and provided them “special service”, as per the released documents.

Trump and others have denied having involved in Jeffery Epstein's illegal activities .

Jeffery Epstein Israel link

There are also reports that Jeffery Epstein was a Mossad agent, and had a very close ties with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Some social media users said the image is AI generated, but the official Press TV said the image is real and is of an Iranian missile prior to its launch towards US-Israeli positions.

However, the Iranian move to launch missiles “in the memory of Epstein island victims” is seen as a personal blow to the current and former U.S. presidents, and their alleged crimes.

Interestingly, references to Epstein had already appeared in Iran’s political messaging weeks before the image began circulating.

In remarks delivered in mid-February, slain Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei described Epstein’s private Caribbean island as evidence of Western moral corruption, calling it “a stark example of the essence of Western civilization and liberal democracy,” as reported by Chosun.

He argued that the scandal exposed deeper problems within Western political systems and said the island was only “one example” of broader corruption.

