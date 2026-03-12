Iran seeks guarantees, compensation to end war with US, Israel

Tehran/Washington: In a major rebuke to Donald Trump, Iran Thursday March 12, 2026 sought guarantees and compensation to end the ongoing war with the United States and Israel.

Laying out the terms, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said any resolution must recognise Iran's legitimate rights and guarantee that the country will not face future attacks.

In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian also demanded compensation for damages incurred during the war.

"Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war - ignited by the Zionist regime and the US, is recognising Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression," he wrote.

Pezeshkian's condtions to end the war came a day after Donald Trump boasted only he can end the war.

Talking to reporters, Trump also said that "everything has been destroyed in Iran because of the US and Israeli bombing", and that "there is nothing left in Tehran to fight for".

Going by the Pezeshkian's latest post, it is amply clear that this is not Trump's or US decision to end the war.

Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Larijani echo Pezeshkian

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had earlier also said that it was US and Israel who started the war, but it is they who will end it.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, echoed Masoud Pezeshkian saying to trump, Tehran “will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation”.

In a similar tone, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has told the AFP news agency that his country’s leaders want to ensure that “war will not be imposed” on Iran again in the future.

“When the war started last June, after 12 days there was so-called cessation of hostilities… but after eight or nine months, they regrouped, and they did it again,” he said.

In his first message, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei also said the country “will obtain compensation from the enemy”.

“If it refuses, we will take from its assets to the extent we deem appropriate, and if that is not possible, we will destroy its assets to the same extent,” he said in a written statement read out on state TV.

Khamenei added that Iran believed in friendship with its neighbours and "is targeting only the US bases, which it will continue."

"All US bases should be immediately closed in the region; otherwise, they will be attacked", Iran’s new supreme leader said in his first public statement.

