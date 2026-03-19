Eid 2026 Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh: Live Updates

The Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh have issued advisory to Muslims in the four countries to spot the Crescent Moon, Eid Moon or Eid Chand, Thursday 29th Ramadan 1447 H, corresponding to March 19, 2026 in the South Asian countries.

Eid Moon Sighting India, Pakistan, Bangladesh: The Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh have issued advisory to Muslims in the four countries to spot the Crescent Moon, Eid Moon or Eid Chand, Thursday 29th Ramadan 1447 H, corresponding to March 19, 2026 in the South Asian countries.

Wifaqul Ulama London in the United Kingdom (UK) will also confirm today i.e. Thursday the first day of Eid al Fitr 2026.

On the other hand, Afghanistan has announced to celebrate Eid al Fitr on Thursday March 19, 2026.

Eid 2026 Date in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sril Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries, the Central Moon Sighting Committees, also known as Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committees (Markazi Rooyat e Hilal Committee), and religious authorities have made special arrangements in Islamabad, Lahore, Dhaka, New Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities to sight the New Moon of Shawwal 1447 AH and decide the first day of Eid al Fitr 2026.

Sighting the New Moon on 29th of the ongoing month is established tradition of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him). If the Moon is sighted on 29th, the new month starts the next day. Otherwise, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the on-going month, and the next day is counted as the first day of the new month.

Hence, Friday March 20, 2026 will be the first day of Eid al Fitr in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries, if the New Moon is sighted today.

If the new moon is not spotted today, then Friday March 20, 2026 will be the 30th day of Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries, and the Eid al Fitr celebrations will commence on Saturday March 21, 2026.

The moon sighting committees will hold special session today after Maghrib prayers and analyse reports of moon sighting, if any. The official announcement about the exact date of Eid al Fitr will be made soon after the sunset today.

Countries where Eid Moon Sighting is on Thursday March 19, 2026

India

Pakistan

Bangladesgh

Indonesia

Malaysia

Nepal

United Kingdom (UK)

Singapore

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

These countries will confirm the first day of Eid al Fitr based on the sighting of Moon on Thursday.

Countries that have announced Friday March 20, 2026 as the First Day of Eid al Fitr

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Kuwait

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Bahrain

Yemen

Palestine

Turkey

Morocco

Lebanon

Jordan

Philippines

United States of America

France

Australia

Germany

The Central Ruyat e Hilal Committee under the Imarat e Sharaiyah, New Delhi in India, Markazi Ruyat e Hilal Committee of Pakistan and National Moon-Sighting Committee meeting in Bangladesh will confirm today the first day of Eid al Fitr 2026 in the three countries.

Afghanistan's Supreme Court announced that numerous people in Farah, Helmand, and Ghor provinces have sighted the Crescent Moon today (Wednesday March 18, 2026), and their testimony has been officially deemed credible. "The High Court of the Islamic Emirate has declared tomorrow (Thursday) as the first day of Eid al-Fitr", local media reported.

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